Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon.com Brings Alexa to Brazil, Kicks Off Pre Orders for Devices

Amazon.com Brings Alexa to Brazil, Kicks Off Pre-Orders for Devices

Amazon is offering discounts in pre-orders for two of the three Alexa devices.

By | Updated: 3 October 2019 17:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon.com Brings Alexa to Brazil, Kicks Off Pre-Orders for Devices

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Alexa Developer

Amazon.com will launch its virtual assistant Alexa in Brazil starting this month, with plans for three different devices with the software installed, as it rapidly expands operations in Latin America's largest economy.

The move comes only three weeks after the US e-commerce giant introduced its Prime subscription service to Brazilian consumers, toughening the competition with local retailers by offering unlimited nationwide free shipping and a maximum 48-hour delivery time in over 90 municipalities.

"This is a particularly exciting moment for Amazon in Brazil," Amazon's international director for Alexa, Michele Butti, told journalists on Wednesday, adding the company has hired a local team to adapt Alexa to Portuguese language.

Amazon is offering discounts in pre-orders for two of the three Alexa devices - Echo Dot and Echo Show 5 - which will also be available in some brick-and-mortar stores of local retailer Fast Shop as of October 8. The third one, called Amazon Eco, will be available as of November.

Ricardo Garrido, country manager for Alexa in Brazil, added the US giant may consider selling these gadgets in other Brazilian retail chains going forward and also does not rule out potential partnerships with local telecommunications carriers.

Both executives said the company will be importing all three devices from China, but declined to specify volumes or how many Amazon expected to sell in Brazil.

"We are proud of our products and results are exceeding expectations in other countries, but we are not particularly focussed on sales numbers in the first year or month," Butti said.

Garrido added that a major concern for Amazon at the moment is how Brazilian consumers will prefer to use its virtual assistant, since Alexa can also be used in gadgets produced by other manufacturers. Currently, there are approximately 100 million devices connected to Alexa worldwide, according to the company.

Prices for Amazon's three gadgets in Brazil vary from BRL 349 to 699 ($84.53-$169.30).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa, Brazil
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Says Will to 'Go to the Mat' to Fight Breakup, Leaked Comments Show
Truecaller Voice Gets Integrated Call Waiting Feature, Reaches iOS Users Globally
Honor Smartphones
Amazon.com Brings Alexa to Brazil, Kicks Off Pre-Orders for Devices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  2. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  3. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  4. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch May Be in Mid-October
  5. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  6. Apple CEO Cook Opposes Trump, Backs 'Dreamer' Immigrants in Supreme Court
  7. Andromeda, Our Neighbouring Galaxy, Has a Cannibalistic History: Researchers
  8. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  10. Redmi Phones for Rs. 99, Budget Phones for Re. 1 Offered in Paytm Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Mobile First Impressions - Better Than PUBG?
  2. Truecaller Voice Gets Integrated Call Waiting Feature, Reaches iOS Users Globally
  3. Amazon.com Brings Alexa to Brazil, Kicks Off Pre-Orders for Devices
  4. Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Says Will to 'Go to the Mat' to Fight Breakup, Leaked Comments Show
  5. Apple CEO Cook Opposes Trump, Backs 'Dreamer' Immigrants in Supreme Court
  6. Mario Kart Tour Hits 90 Million Downloads in First Week of Launch, Fastest Growing Mobile Game for Nintendo: Sensor Tower
  7. Intel 'Cascade Lake X' High-End Desktop CPU Platform Launched, Prices Up to 50 Percent Lower Than Last Gen
  8. Huawei Phone With Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Spotted on TENAA
  9. Facebook's New Legal Team Scores Early Victory in War Against Fraud
  10. Google Pixel 4 XL in 'Clearly White', 'Oh So Orange' Colour Options Leaked Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.