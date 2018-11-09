NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon, Cisco Partner to Help Businesses Run Apps in the Cloud

, 09 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon, Cisco Partner to Help Businesses Run Apps in the Cloud

Networking gear maker Cisco Systems said on Thursday it is teaming with Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services to offer software tools that would make it easier for Cisco's customers to use Amazon's data centres to run their business applications.

The move is part of a push at Cisco, one of the biggest suppliers of the routers and switches that send data across computer networks, to derive more revenue from software and stay current with longtime business customers that are seeking to do more work with cloud computing companies like Amazon, Alphabet's Google Cloud unit or Microsoft Corp's Azure.

Cisco began making that push under Chief Executive Chuck Robbins after sales declines in its core network hardware business - declines that were largely driven by big businesses' deciding not to build out their own data centres in favour of moving to public computing clouds like AWS.

But now those clouds are part of Cisco's growth plans, Kip Compton, Cisco's senior vice president of cloud platform, told Reuters.

Cisco is offering new software tools, based on a technology called containers, that let developers slice up applications to run them either in their own data centres, where they might use a lot of Cisco gear, or a cloud data centre like the ones offered by AWS. Developers can also use a mix of both.

Cisco's new tools use the technology to let businesses move their software applications back and forth between Amazon and their own data centre without interruptions. Compton said the tools will work for companies that do not currently use any Cisco hardware in their data centres, though extra security features will be available to those that do.

"The way we like to think about it at Cisco is, we're growing and adding a software business to a very important hardware business," Compton said in an interview.

Cisco last year inked a similar deal with Google's cloud offering. The strategy of using a mix of a business's own data centres and the cloud, sometimes called "hybrid cloud," has become a prominent piece of the growth plans at companies such as Microsoft and International Business Machines.

IBM's $34 billion acquisition of software maker Red Hat also centres on making it easier to move software applications around among clouds more easily.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cisco, Amazon
iPhone XR May Get Improved Haptic Touch Feature to Expand Notifications With iOS 12.1.1
OnePlus 6T Teardown Reveals Camera Lens in Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Billion Capture Plus
Amazon, Cisco Partner to Help Businesses Run Apps in the Cloud
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Unveiled in the UK, the Flagship's First Global Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8 Won't Receive One UI: Report
  3. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air With 8th Gen Intel Core i3, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  4. Oppo RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Available on Open Sale in India
  6. Fossil Sport Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched
  7. Honor Claims It Sold 1 Million Smartphones in India This Diwali
  8. Netflix Announces 9 Original Films From India
  9. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  10. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.