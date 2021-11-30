Technology News
  Amazon Appstore Is Crashing on Android 12 Even After a Month of Its Public Release: Reports

Amazon Appstore Is Crashing on Android 12 Even After a Month of Its Public Release: Reports

Android 12 users are flooding the Amazon forum with complaints for over a month.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 November 2021 19:17 IST
Amazon Appstore Is Crashing on Android 12 Even After a Month of Its Public Release: Reports

Photo Credit: Amazon

Reportedly users are unable to access their library on the Amazon Appstore

Highlights
  • Both paid and free apps are being affected by this issue
  • Amazon Appstore is the integrated app market on Windows 11
  • Users reports claim that the issue might be related to Amazon’s DRM

Amazon Appstore is reportedly completely broken on Android 12, with reports of constant crashes and bugs flooding the Amazon support forum. Android 12 was publicly released in October 2021, and beta copies have been available to developers for an even longer period. So, this appears to be a major misstep on Amazon's part as the Appstore is reported to be unusable by several Android 12 users. An Amazon staff member has since acknowledged the existence of these issues and stated that the technical team is "still working on the resolution."

According to the user comments on this post on the Amazon support forum, the Amazon Appstore failed to display any of the previously purchased or downloaded apps for several users. Also, they were unable to access any other application on the Appstore. Reportedly, another bug prevented apps from receiving any updates. Several users have mentioned that these issues might have arisen due to Amazon's DRM interfering with paid as well as free apps. Amazon is said to have resorted to mentioning the following statement on the Appstore while it works on the fixes - "We're excited about Android 12 too. Unfortunately, we're working through some issues. Thank you for your patience while we get your Appstore back."

Recently Microsoft had announced that the Amazon Appstore will serve as the primary Android marketplace on Windows 11. A total of 50 apps are currently available on the Windows 11 version of the Amazon Appstore. However, this version of the Amazon Appstore is accessible only by the Windows 11 Beta testers in the US. For Android users, the Amazon Appstore serves as a great alternative to the Google Play store. Its library includes a collection of over 460,000 applications. But, with no clear indication from Amazon as to when these bugs will be resolved, Appstore users looking to upgrade to Android 12 should hold off for the moment.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Amazon Appstore, Android 12
Fast & Furious 9, Dune Releasing on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies This Week
Honor 60 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow

