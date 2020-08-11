Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon, Apple, Facebook, More Tech Giants Back Legal Challenge to Trump’s Work Visa Block

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, More Tech Giants Back Legal Challenge to Trump’s Work Visa Block

Trump's proclamation suspended a group of non-immigrant visa programs, including H-1B visas relied on by many technology firms to bring in engineers.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 August 2020 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, More Tech Giants Back Legal Challenge to Trump’s Work Visa Block

Others joining the petition included Microsoft, Twitter, Uber, and several trade groups

Highlights
  • The brief was filed in federal court Monday
  • The filing is in support of a suit by the US Chamber of Commerce
  • Trump's proclamation suspended a group of non-immigrant visa programs

Amazon, Apple, and Facebook are among tech industry titans and organisations signing onto a court filing saying US President Donald Trump's move blocking visas for skilled workers hurts the country.

The brief was filed in federal court Monday in support of a suit by the US Chamber of Commerce and trade groups against a proclamation issued by Trump in June halting visas for various categories of guest workers including highly skilled talent sought by tech firms.

"The president's suspension of nonimmigrant visa programs, supposedly to 'protect' American workers, actually harms those workers, their employers, and the economy," the brief backed by more than 50 tech firms and organisations argued.

"Beyond the overwhelming data undermining the proclamation's purported rationale, the administration's actions send a fundamentally un-American message to those abroad who might otherwise have brought their skills and ingenuity to the United States."

Trump's proclamation suspended a group of non-immigrant visa programs, including H-1B visas relied on by many technology firms to bring in engineers.

The suspension is to last through this year and as long after "as necessary" under the justification of making jobs available to citizens amid economic disruption caused by the pandemic, according to the filing.

Evidence, however, overwhelmingly indicates that suspension of the visa programs will "stifle innovation, hinder growth, and ultimately harm US workers, businesses, and the economy more broadly in irreparable ways," the filing argued.

Rather than safeguarding jobs for US citizens, the proclamation "all but ensures" firms will need to hire abroad essentially moving jobs to other countries, the companies said.

Tech industry competitors in Canada, China, India, and other countries are "pouncing on the opportunity" to attract skilled workers being shunned by the US, the filing contended.

"Predictably, other countries are poised to benefit from the US's wholesale suspension of nonimmigrant visas, the filing argued.

"Global competitors are aggressively updating their immigration systems to attract skilled workers."

Others joining the petition included Microsoft, Twitter, Uber, and several trade groups for the tech sector including the Information Technology Industry Council.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Uber, Visa, H-1B
Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications,Offers
Ceres Dwarf Planet Is an ‘Ocean World’ With Salty Water Underground, NASA Data Suggest

Related Stories

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, More Tech Giants Back Legal Challenge to Trump’s Work Visa Block
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  2. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a Special Edition, May Carry an Orange Hue
  3. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale Ends Tonight: 10 Great Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Onyx Black Colour Variant
  6. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
  8. Oppo A6 May Launch in India as Successor to Oppo A5 Next Month: Report
  9. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Mi Note 10 Lite in India as Mi 10i
  10. Ceres Dwarf Planet Is an ‘Ocean World’ With Salty Water Underground
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Faces Preliminary Investigation by French Data Privacy Watchdog CNIL
  2. Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker With 6 Hours Battery Life, 10W Output Launched in India
  3. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch to Get a Wellness App That Tracks Sleep, Workouts Easily
  4. Realme 5G Device With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Revealed in Weibo Leak
  5. Android TV Gets Google Play Instant Support to Let Users Try Apps Without Installing
  6. iQoo 5 BMW Edition May Launch Alongside Regular iQoo 5 on August 17
  7. Infinix Zero 8 With MediaTek Helio G90 SoC Spotted in Google Play Listing; Teaser Video Leaked
  8. Facebook Has Not Shared ‘Evidence’ of serious international crimes in Myanmar: UN Investigator
  9. Unannounced Realme RMX2151 and RMX2176 Phones Surface Online, Specifications Tipped
  10. Apple Abused Mobile Apps Market Dominance Through App Store: Russian Watchdog FAS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com