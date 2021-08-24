Technology News
  Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues While Ordering Products, Company Promises a Fix

Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues While Ordering Products, Company Promises a Fix

Amazon responds to user complaints by saying “sorry” for the trouble.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 August 2021 16:06 IST
Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues While Ordering Products, Company Promises a Fix

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon app on iOS is giving a “CS11 error” to some users

Highlights
  • Amazon app on iOS isn’t working for some users
  • Amazon confirmed to Gadgets 360 that a fix is coming
  • Amazon app on Android seems to be unaffected by the problem

Amazon app users on iOS are currently facing issues that are restricting them from placing any new orders or even checking their purchase history. The issues seem to have affected several users in India and some other markets. However, it is important to point out that not all Amazon customers are facing the problem. Users on Amazon's Android app don't appear to be affected. When Gadgets 360 reached out to the US e-commerce giant, it admitted to the issues being faced by some users and promised to bring a fix.

Multiple users have reported on Twitter that they are not able to access the Amazon app on their iOS devices due to a “CS11 error.” The problem that has apparently been around since Tuesday afternoon seems to be not just limited to India but exists for users in various other parts of the world, including Europe and the US. Some of the affected users have also mentioned the issues persist even when they reinstall the app.

 

Some users have also taken to Reddit to complain about the issues they are facing on the Amazon app.

An Amazon spokesperson acknowledged the problem in an emailed statement to Gadgets 360. “We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson, however, didn't provide any clarity on whether the problem is limited to a certain iPhone model or a particular iOS version. Gadgets 360 was not able to replicate the issues at the time of writing.

DownDetector shows that Amazon is facing server-side connectivity problems for some users, with most reports coming from the people using its mobile apps.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Taiwan Seeks Again to Reassure US Over Tackling Chip Shortage That Affected Auto Production

