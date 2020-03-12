Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon India Brings Alexa Powered Voice Based Shopping Experience to Its Android App

Amazon India Brings Alexa-Powered Voice-Based Shopping Experience to Its Android App

Users with the Amazon app on iOS-run devices will also get the same update soon.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 March 2020 16:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon India Brings Alexa-Powered Voice-Based Shopping Experience to Its Android App

Customers using the shopping app cannot make payment via Alexa, though

Highlights
  • Alexa-powered microphone is yet come on Amazon app for iOS
  • Final payment option still lies with the customer on Amazon app
  • Amazon users can also play music by using the microphone button

Amazon has added 'Voice' to its shopping app in India in a bid to find "new ways to engage" with its customers. The American tech giant on Thursday announced that through the new voice command feature, customers using Amazon Shopping app will able browse products and add selected items to the cart. The update, however, is initially exclusive to Android users in India and no word on its global rollout. Also, users on the Amazon Shopping app on iOS-run devices are yet to get this update.

According to the company, the 'Speak to Shop' feature enables customers on the Amazon Shopping app to interact with their voice commands. The new feature is available for both Prime and non-Prime customers and can be used on devices that run on Android OS 5.1 or above. To enable the experience, Android users will need to update the shopping app and further, need to give permission to the app for using the phone's microphone. The Play Store listing shows that the latest update for the Amazon Shopping app was rolled out on March 6, the same date Amazon India confirmed to us as the rollout date for the feature.

The voice command on the Amazon Shopping app is powered by Alexa, though users aren't required to say "Alexa" while interacting with it. The users, instead, need to activate Alexa by tapping on the Voice button available near the search bar. This works just like you can use voice search on the Google app. Amazon has also added that the Alexa integration within the Amazon Shopping App can't be used to place orders, and the final payment option needs to be done by the customer manually.

Speaking to Gadgets 360 over a phone call, Amazon India's Director of Customer Experience and Marketing, Kishore Thota, said that the Seattle-based company has been working on this since the launch of Amazon Hindi on mobile Web and the app. He indicated that the company is looking at new avenues bring Alexa to more Amazon apps.

At the moment, app users will need to give commands in English to use the 'Speak to Shop' feature. Thota also added that the company is working on to bring this feature in vernacular languages.

Apart from the shopping experience, users can also leverage the new voice-based experience to play music or podcast by tapping the microphone button on the Amazon Shopping app. However, to enjoy the full experience, users need to download the respective apps such as Amazon Music.

Previously, Amazon provided the voice-based shopping experience to its Alexa app. That required users to install the Alexa app on their smartphones to shop for products using their voice.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Shopping App, Amazon app, Amazon, Voice Command, Alexa, Amazon India
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Huawei P40 Pro Camera Details Tipped in New Leak, Leaked Image Tips More Information
TikTok Owner ByteDance Announces China Leaders, Targets 100,000 Global Headcount

Related Stories

Amazon India Brings Alexa-Powered Voice-Based Shopping Experience to Its Android App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G Review
  4. D2h Stream Set-Top Box, D2h Magic Stick Launched in India
  5. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
  6. Nokia Android 10 Update Roadmap Revised Due to Coronavirus
  7. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India on March 12: What We Know So Far
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 16
  9. Vivo Launches V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Owner ByteDance Announces China Leaders, Targets 100,000 Global Headcount
  2. Poco X2 Next Sale Date in India Set for March 17 via Flipkart
  3. Amazon India Brings Alexa-Powered Voice-Based Shopping Experience to Its Android App
  4. D2h Stream Set-Top Box, D2h Magic Stick Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Israeli Court Orders Facebook to Unblock Account of NSO Group Employee
  6. Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitter Makes Work From Home Mandatory
  7. Huawei P40 Pro Camera Details Tipped in New Leak, Leaked Image Tips More Information
  8. Maska: Netflix Pushes Release Date, Unveils Trailer, Adds Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani to Cast
  9. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990
  10. Realme X2 Pro Gets Realme UI Open Beta Programme: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.