Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Broadened by US Attorney General to Challenge Agreements With Third Party Sellers

Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Broadened by US Attorney General to Challenge Agreements With Third-Party Sellers

Amazon said that the Washington, DC, lawsuit had it wrong.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 September 2021 12:36 IST
Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Broadened by US Attorney General to Challenge Agreements With Third-Party Sellers

Washington, DC sued Amazon alleging its requirements barred third-party sellers from selling elsewhere

Highlights
  • Amazon filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Friday
  • The new complaint alleges that Amazon has agreements with wholesalers
  • The payments are disincentive for wholesalers to lower prices to compete

Washington, DC, has broadened its antitrust lawsuit against Amazon to challenge the online retailer's agreements with wholesalers as well as third-party sellers, city Attorney General Karl Racine's office said on Monday.

The city sued Amazon in May alleging its requirements barred third-party sellers from selling elsewhere for less than on Amazon. Amazon's prices include fees, which are up to 40 percent of the total price.

The new complaint includes allegations that Amazon has agreements with wholesalers that guarantee it a minimum profit. As a result, the complaint alleges, if Amazon lowers a price to compete with another online seller, the wholesaler must pay Amazon the difference between the price it sells at and the agreed minimum. These payments are a disincentive for wholesalers to lower prices to compete, the complaint said.

Amazon, which filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Friday, said that the Washington, DC, lawsuit had it wrong.

"Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store," it said in a statement. "Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
WhatsApp Disappearing Mode Time Limit Settings Being Tested for Android Users: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Broadened by US Attorney General to Challenge Agreements With Third-Party Sellers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Launch Is Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 Brings Flora Menace Mode
  4. Jio Introduces New Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users
  5. Infinix Zero X Series With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched
  6. JioBook Laptop Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy M22 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official
  8. Realme C25Y to Launch in India on September 16
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Realme GT Neo 2 Smartphone Is Launching on September 22 
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin’s Biggest Backer MicroStrategy Further Boosts Its Holdings by BTC 5,050
  2. Realme Band 2 Launch Date Set for September 15: Report
  3. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  4. Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Broadened by US Attorney General to Challenge Agreements With Third-Party Sellers
  5. WhatsApp Disappearing Mode Time Limit Settings Being Tested for Android Users: Report
  6. Cryptocurrency Tie-Up: Walmart Says Looking Into Fake Press Release on Litecoin Partnership
  7. The Batman ‘Penguin’ HBO Max Prequel Spin-Off Series in Development: Reports
  8. Samsung Galaxy M22 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official: Specifications
  9. Facebook Shields Certain Celebrities, Politicians, High-Profile Users From Some of Its Rules: Report
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 Brings Flora Menace Mode, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com