Amazon Alexa has acquired a new MyPedia skill aimed at helping students learn English. The MyPedia skill brought to Alexa by Pearson India can be used by learners of all age groups who want to work on their knowledge and understanding of the English language. MyPedia skill can be used on Amazon Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, and Alexa app on smartphones. Users will simply have to say “Alexa, open MyPedia”, or “Alexa, I want to learn English” to start learning.

The new MyPedia skill in Alexa can prove to be helpful for the students who are staying at home for longer durations during the ongoing lockdown. MyPedia uses stories, fun facts, trivia, quizzes, and rewards to involve learners in an engaging manner so as to increase their interest in the English language. Learners can benefit from the new skill as it helps them go forward at their own pace and increase their imagination.

“The combination of interactive learning and the simplicity of voice interactions with Alexa will make this a fun experience for users of all age groups", said Amazon India executive Puneesh Kumar in a statement.

Additionally, MyPedia Reader storybook has also been launched by Pearson on Amazon Kindle. This book has stories by students who have written them on the basis of their own aspirations and experiences. The book is expected to help learners become more imaginative and learn the English language better.

Pearson says on its website that MyPedia is a learning ecosystem aimed at improving the way teachers teach and students learn where they integrating learning tools in a well-designed and scientific manner.