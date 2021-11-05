Amazon has updated Alexa with the ability to let users move their favourite music tracks, radio programmes, or podcast episodes between multiple Echo devices. Using the update, you can also ask Alexa to pause a song on one Echo device and resume playback on another one. The feature to move music, radio, and podcasts is not limited to Echo speakers but also Echo Buds truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and Echo Auto hands-free in-car system. Alexa has also been updated to let users watch TikTok videos on their Fire TV devices.

To move your audio between Echo devices, you can say “Alexa, pause” on the first device and then ask the voice assistant to play it on your other device by saying, “Alexa, resume music here.” You can also say “Alexa, resume podcast here” for moving your podcast playback, or “Alexa, resume radio here” to move your radio track.

You can also say “Alexa, move my music to the kitchen.” This will allow you to take your favourite music from your bedroom or living room to places including the kitchen.

If you are moving from an Echo speaker but will have Echo Buds, you can connect them to your phone and say, “Alexa, move my music here.” You can also say “Alexa, pause” to pause your music on your Echo device placed at your home and then say “Alexa, resume music” when using Echo Auto in your car to move your music while on-the-go.

Amazon has not provided any details on when the moving audio feature will be available for third-party Alexa devices.

In 2019, Google Assistant received support for moving music between multiple Google Nest (erstwhile known as Google Home) devices. Apple's Siri also offers the same ability to move audio from one supported speaker to another.

Alongside the feature to move music, Alexa has been updated with support to play the NFL pregame show Two-Minute drill on devices with a screen including the Echo Show.

Alexa and Netflix have also been partnered to let users watch their favourite movies and television series on Fire TV devices by saying, “Alexa, Play (movie/ show name) on Netflix.” You can also say “Alexa, Play Something on Netflix” to watch a random movie or show on your Fire TV.

Amazon has also announced the arrival of the official TikTok TV app on Fire TV to let users watch short videos on their TVs by saying, “Alexa, play TikTok.” Both Netflix and TikTok support is currently limited to Alexa users in the US and Canada.

The Alexa app has also added a new section called Automotive Hub that will detail the key features you will get on your Alexa-enabled car. There is also a driver-friendly interface for users who don't have Alexa embedded in their cars. The car-focussed update is available through the Alexa app in the US at this moment.

