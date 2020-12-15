Technology News
  Amazon Alexa Now Supports Live Translation for Six Languages, Including Hindi, on Echo Devices

Amazon Alexa Now Supports Live Translation for Six Languages, Including Hindi, on Echo Devices

Now, get translations in real time with Echo devices.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 15 December 2020 12:26 IST
Amazon Alexa Now Supports Live Translation for Six Languages, Including Hindi, on Echo Devices

The new feature is currently only available for Echo devices in the US

Highlights
  • Alexa can now translate in real time between six languages
  • The feature only works on Echo devices in the US for now
  • Regular translation is already available on Alexa

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is now capable of Live Translation on Echo devices. The new feature allows users to start a session for real-time translation between two languages, and the smart speaker will provide immediate voice-based translations to enable a conversation between speakers of two different languages. A total of six languages are supported initially, allowing for translations between English and one of the supported languages – Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Spanish. The feature currently only works on Echo devices with locale set to English (US), as per Amazon.

On most Echo devices, the feature works through audio, and a session can be started by saying ‘Alexa, translate Hindi', or whatever other supported language you want to translate to. If you have an Echo device with a screen, such as the Echo Show 5 or older Echo Show, the feature also provides an on-screen transcript for the translation.

This only works on Echo devices for now, so the person you're trying to speak to will have to be in your home with you in most cases. You could also use this in a hotel in a foreign country through the Alexa for Hospitality platform, or using a battery-powered or vehicle-based Echo device, such as Echo Input Portable or Echo Auto, respectively.

Google Assistant already has a similar feature through Interpreter Mode, that rolled out for smart speakers and smart displays nearly two years ago. Amazon is a bit late to the game, but this new feature will definitely come in handy for owners of Echo devices and should hopefully roll out to Alexa even on smartphones, thereby making it much more useful in real-world settings.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Amazon, Alexa, Echo, Smart speakers, Voice Assistant, Translation, Live Translation
