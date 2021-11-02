Technology News
  Amazon Alexa Users to Lose Email Access, Third Party Package Tracking From November 8

Amazon Alexa Users to Lose Email Access, Third-Party Package Tracking From November 8

Amazon's Alexa will only let users use the Calendar support if it has already been synced.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 November 2021 15:16 IST
Amazon has not mentioned if the discontinuation of email support is only limited to Gmail, Microsoft

Highlights
  • Alexa will also stop tracking packages from retailers outside of Amazon
  • Users will not be able to manage email routines, notifications
  • Users are not required to take any actions for this change

Amazon has announced that Alexa users will no longer get email access beginning next week. Users will not be able to link their Gmail or Microsoft accounts anymore - there is no mention of other email service providers - and any linked account will also be automatically unlinked. Amazon mentions users will not be able to browse or manage emails once the functionality is removed. Amazon has also disabled the email package tracking from retailers apart from Amazon, but users can still track their Amazon deliveries through Alexa.

Through a press release, Amazon announced that Alexa customers will no longer be able to access their Gmail or Microsoft email accounts from Monday, November 8. The e-commerce giant didn't mention if other email service providers will also be subjected to the change in functionality. Users will not be able to browse or manage their emails using the voice-assistant.

Amazon said in its release that users can track their Amazon deliveries by asking “Alexa, where's my stuff?”
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon also mentioned that email routines and email notifications support will also be discontinued on Alexa. Furthermore, the voice assistant will no longer support email package tracking, for packages arriving from retailers outside of Amazon. However, users can still track packages of orders placed on Amazon. Asking "Alexa, where's my stuff?" will notify users about their Amazon deliveries.

Users are not required to take any action for this change in the functionality of Alexa. Amazon did mention that if users have synced a calendar to Alexa, it will continue to function.

In August, Amazon announced that users will be able to configure the voice of Amitabh Bachchan for Alexa at an introductory price of Rs. 149 (MRP Rs. 299) per year. By saying, "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan" will let users purchase the voice pack for Amazon's voice assistant. This feature was first introduced in 2019 in the US with the voice of actor and producer Samuel L. Jackson.

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Satvik Khare
MacBook Pro 2021 Models Battery Capacities, Repairability Revealed via iFixit Teardown

