Amazon has announced that Alexa users will no longer get email access beginning next week. Users will not be able to link their Gmail or Microsoft accounts anymore - there is no mention of other email service providers - and any linked account will also be automatically unlinked. Amazon mentions users will not be able to browse or manage emails once the functionality is removed. Amazon has also disabled the email package tracking from retailers apart from Amazon, but users can still track their Amazon deliveries through Alexa.

Amazon said in its release that users can track their Amazon deliveries by asking “Alexa, where's my stuff?”

Amazon also mentioned that email routines and email notifications support will also be discontinued on Alexa. Furthermore, the voice assistant will no longer support email package tracking, for packages arriving from retailers outside of Amazon. However, users can still track packages of orders placed on Amazon. Asking "Alexa, where's my stuff?" will notify users about their Amazon deliveries.

Users are not required to take any action for this change in the functionality of Alexa. Amazon did mention that if users have synced a calendar to Alexa, it will continue to function.

In August, Amazon announced that users will be able to configure the voice of Amitabh Bachchan for Alexa at an introductory price of Rs. 149 (MRP Rs. 299) per year. By saying, "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan" will let users purchase the voice pack for Amazon's voice assistant. This feature was first introduced in 2019 in the US with the voice of actor and producer Samuel L. Jackson.