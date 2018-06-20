Amazon India on Wednesday announced the expansion of compatible smart home products in the country for its digital assistant Alexa and its Echo range of smart speakers. These include certain models of smart home surveillance cameras, smart remote controls from select brands, and Sony's range of Alexa-enabled Smart TVs. Users in India can also make use of Routines to synchronise actions between the smart home devices and Alexa.

Talking about smart home cameras, Alexa can now show live real-time feeds from compatible cameras right on to the screen of the Echo Spot, launched in India in April. Amazon recommends using the Ezviz Mini O Wi-Fi camera or the D-Link DCS-P6000LH Mini HD Wi-Fi camera, the feeds from which can be accessed using voice phrases like "Alexa, show the kids room" or "Alexa, show me the backyard."

Even smart voice remotes are now compatible with Alexa. Amazon states that its digital assistant now supports voice remotes or IR blasters from brands like Oakter and Silvan, which can be triggered by voice to control appliances such as TVs, AC, and set-top boxes. Commands for controlling these voice remotes can be "Alexa, set AC temperature to 24 degrees" or "Alexa, change channel to [channel name] on the TV".

Lastly, select models of Sony's Bravia smart TV range now come pre-installed with an Alexa skill that allows users to control functions on their TVs using voice commands on their Echo devices. Things like switching the TV on/ off, changing channels, setting volume level, and changing input source can be controlled through Alexa. Commands like "Alexa, set volume to 15 on TV" or "Alexa, change TV input source to HDMI2" can be used.

Additionally, Alexa's Routines can be used to combine a series of actions into one command. For instance, saying "Alexa, movie time" can be used to switch on the TV, turn on the AC, and dim the smart bulbs.

"With the introduction of Alexa and hands-free voice in the home, we think customers are seeing now- more than ever- that Smart Home isn't as complicated as many people once thought. We still consider ourselves at Day 1 with Alexa and the Smart Home-but we're excited by the early response from Smart Home device manufacturers and happy to offer customers with more Smart Home devices that work with Alexa," said Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experience and Devices, Amazon India.