Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Can Be Tricked by Hidden Malicious Voice Commands: Report

Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Can Be Tricked by Hidden Malicious Voice Commands: Report

 
, 11 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Can Be Tricked by Hidden Malicious Voice Commands: Report

Highlights

  • Researchers have found voice assistants supporting malicious commands
  • The vulnerability exists across Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri
  • Companies are yet to fix the issue

While Amazon, Apple, and Google are busy making their voice assistants smarter, a group of researchers claims that the present iterations of the companies' voice assistants are vulnerable. The researchers said they were able to send malicious commands to Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and Google Assistant that were hidden in recorded music or an innocuous-sounding speech.

According to a report by NY Times, the researchers in China and the US have begun testing how hidden commands can be sent to Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri that are undetectable to the human ear. These commands were reportedly able to activate the artificial intelligence (AI) systems on smartphones and smart speakers to dial phone numbers or open websites - all without the consent of end users. Back in 2016, a students team from University of California, Berkeley, and Georgetown University showed that they could hide commands in white noise played over loudspeakers and through some YouTube videos to turn on airplane mode or open a website using smart devices. Some of those Berkeley researchers, however, have now claimed in a research paper that hidden commands can be embedded into music tracks or spoken text. This means attackers could leverage this vulnerability to use voice-enabled smart devices, such as Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod, or Google Home speakers, apart from smartphones, without making users aware of the backdoor access.

The researchers are said to have made slight changes to the original audio files to cancel out the sound that speech recognition systems (including Mozilla's open source DeepSpeech voice-to-text translation software) detect and replaced it with a sound that would be transcribed distinctly by machines. This eventually makes the smart devices hear commands that are not detectable to the human ear. The researchers hid the command - "OK Google, browse to evil.com" in a recording of the spoken phrase, "Without the data set, the article is useless". Researchers used the loophole to embed this command into a four-second clip from Verdi's Requiem in music files. Moreover, Chinese and American researchers from China's Academy of Sciences and other institutions are said to have showcased how they could control voice-activated devices with commands embedded in songs that can broadcast over the radio or played on YouTube.

"Companies have to ensure user-friendliness of their devices, because that's their major selling point," Tavish Vaidya, a researcher at Georgetown who wrote one of the first papers on audio attacks, told NY Times. Interestingly, Amazon, Apple, and Google are yet to bring a fix for the issue that can impact a large number of smart device users.

Last month, it was discovered that some security researchers at cyber-security company Checkmarx created a 'skill' that enabled Amazon Echo devices to eavesdrop on conversations. That vulnerability, which left the Alexa assistant active even after ending a session, was fixed by Amazon after receiving its report from the researchers' team.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Alexa, Alexa, Amazon, Google Assistant, Google, Siri, Apple
Patrick Melrose, Raazi, and More – The Weekend Chill
Nokia X6 Name Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Site; Unnamed Nokia Phones Spotted in Russia
Best AC deals
Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Can Be Tricked by Hidden Malicious Voice Commands: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Smartphone Offers Revealed Ahead of Sale
  2. Jio Postpaid Is Here With New Rs. 199 Plan Offering 25GB Data and More
  3. Smartron tband With ECG, BP, and Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 6 Seen in High-Resolution Images Tipping Design in Detail
  5. Redmi S2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Honor 9 Lite
  6. Nokia X High-Resolution Images Leaked by Chinese Retailer Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo X21 UD India Launch Expected on May 29
  8. Coolpad Subsidiary Sues Xiaomi for Patent Infringement Ahead of IPO
  9. Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: Affordable Postpaid Plans Compared
  10. Google Grapples With 'Horrifying' Reaction to Uncanny AI Tech
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.