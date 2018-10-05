Amazon has updated the Alexa app with a visual redesign treatment. The updated Amazon Alexa app additionally makes it easier to set up Alexa-enabled devices and control multiple smart lights and other connected devices directly from the Devices tab. Amazon has already released the new experience the Alexa app version 2.2.235542.0 for iOS devices. However, it should also reach Android devices sometime in the coming days. The new app-level change comes days after the e-commerce giant brought its new Echo speakers as well as expanded Alexa to devices such as a microwave and a wall clock.

Among other new changes, the updated Amazon Alexa app has the Devices tab that sits at the right-most side of the screen. The tab puts all your Alexa-enabled devices under one roof. You can also add a group of your smart devices to control them simultaneously. Further, you can also manage your connected devices from the Devices tab. You can also leverage the new screen to adjust the settings of your Echo speakers.

The Devices tab also makes it easier than before to let you set up a new Alexa-enabled device. It categories devices such as Plug, Switch, Hub, Thermostat, Headphones, and Other. Further, popular brands such as eWeLink, Syska, and Philips Hue are available on the top to let you connect with your device in an even simpler way. You just need to tap the brand logo from the Setup screen and then press the Continue button to enable the Alexa skill of the particular brand. There is also a link to download the native app of the brand you tapped.

Apart from the new Devices tab, the updated Amazon Alexa app has a new look. It gives you an easy access from where you can listen to the books that you have in your Kindle library. You can also tap the Communication tab from the updated app to call and message your contacts with supported Alexa-enabled devices using the Drop In feature.

You can download the latest Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone or iPad directly from Apple App Store. The updated app is compatible with devices running iOS 9.0 and later and is 306.7MB in size. As The Verge reports, the update is also in the process of rolling out for Android globally.