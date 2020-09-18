Technology News
loading

Amazon Alexa App Gets Hindi Language Support on Android, iOS

Alexa in Hindi was originally introduced back in September last year in India for Amazon Echo devices and other smart speakers.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 September 2020 12:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Alexa App Gets Hindi Language Support on Android, iOS

Amazon Alexa app is available for free on the Google Play store and App Store

Highlights
  • Alexa app in India gets Hindi language support
  • Alexa in Hindi has got six new original songs and poems
  • Amazon claims a 40 percent improvement in Automatic Speech Recognition

Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, is now available in Hindi for smartphone users in India. The Alexa app on Android and iOS now supports Hindi language and the development was shared on the first anniversary of Alexa's Hindi support in India. Over the past year, Alexa in Hindi added more than 60 new features and has shown significant improvement in speech recognition and language understanding.

“India's unique cultural and linguistic diversity has always inspired us to make Alexa more local and relevant for users in the country. Introducing Hindi made Alexa accessible to hundreds of millions of native Hindi speakers. We have made several improvements in Natural Language Understanding,” said Puneesh Kumar, country leader for Alexa, Amazon India, in a statement.

Citing an example of better language understanding, Kumar stated that in the initial days Alexa was unable to understand words like dhai (two-and-a-half) and tham jaa (stop), but now it can. The team will continue to make interactions in Hindi more natural and seamless, Kumar added.

In a press release, Amazon shared that the company has added more than 60 new features since the launch of Hindi support to Alexa last year. Six new Alexa original songs and poems along with 20 new stories in Hindi have also been added to the voice assistant's database. Users in India can now use commands like “Alexa, kuch gungunao” (Alexa, hum something), “Alexa, cloud rap sunao” (Alexa, play cloud rap), “Alexa, cricket story sunao” (Alexa, tell me a story on cricket), or “Alexa, dosti ki kahani sunao” (Alexa, tell me a story on friendship).

As per Amazon, Alexa has shown 40 percent improvement in Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and 30 percent improvement in Natural Language Understanding (NLU) over the past year. It has also added more than 1,000 Hindi Skills in India.

Hindi language support was first added to Amazon Echo devices in September last year. Now, the Alexa app on Android and iOS devices has also received Hindi support. To switch to Hindi, open the Alexa app, head to Settings > Alexa on this phone > Language, then select हिंदी (Hindi) from available languages.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Alexa, Alexa app
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Will Make Key US Political Accounts Adopt Tighter Account Security
WhatsApp’s Upcoming Wallpaper Customisation Feature Spotted in Beta Version for Android

Related Stories

Amazon Alexa App Gets Hindi Language Support on Android, iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  4. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  5. Apple Store Online's India Launch On September 23. Tim Cook's Message
  6. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  7. Zebronics Launches Juke Bar 9700 Pro Soundbar With 450W Speakers in India
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
  9. Facebook Accused of Watching Instagram Users Through Cameras
  10. Vivo V20 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook to Curb Private Groups Spreading Hate, Misinformation
  2. Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer: Flipkart Calls the Listing an ‘Unexpected Error’
  3. Court Orders People Against Conspiracy Theories Connecting FAU-G, Goqii Vital 3.0 With Sushant Singh Rajput
  4. Amazon Alexa App Gets Hindi Language Support on Android, iOS
  5. WhatsApp’s Upcoming Wallpaper Customisation Feature Spotted in Beta Version for Android
  6. Twitter Will Make Key US Political Accounts Adopt Tighter Account Security
  7. OnePlus 7T Getting a Commemorative White Colour Variant: Specifications
  8. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 29,990
  9. TikTok US Deal: As Deadline Looms, Scramble Ensues on Structure
  10. OnePlus Buds Z May Launch as Affordable TWS Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com