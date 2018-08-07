NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon Alexa Gets 'Answer Update' Feature, Notifies When It Learns Answers to Unanswered Questions

Amazon Alexa Gets 'Answer Update' Feature, Notifies When It Learns Answers to Unanswered Questions

, 07 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Alexa Gets 'Answer Update' Feature, Notifies When It Learns Answers to Unanswered Questions

Highlights

  • Amazon has confirmed the rollout of a new feature called Answer Update
  • Alexa will notify users when it learns answers to unanswered questions
  • Users will have opt-in to get notified for answer updates

Amazon, in an effort to advance Alexa's capabilities, has reportedly confirmed the rollout of a new feature called 'Answer Update'. The new feature in Amazon Alexa will notify users when the voice assistant learns the answer to questions it didn't previously know. Usually, when Alexa doesn't know the answer to a question, it replies with statements such as "I don't know, but I am always learning". However, with the new Answer Update feature, Alexa will be able to answer those questions when it finally figures them out.

As spotted by Voicebox, Amazon is rolling out a feature called Answer Update on Alexa devices over the next week. Earlier, when a user would present Alexa with a query that the voice assistant cannot figure out, it would reply with phrases such as "I cannot find the answer to the question I heard," or "Sorry, I didn't understand the question." But now, when users turn on the new Answer Update feature, it will reportedly reply with "Okay, if you ask me a question and I don't know the answer but I find out later, I'll notify you."

Amazon Alexa will send the notification on the device where you have enabled the feature, a TechCrunch report said. "The Alexa service is getting smarter every day, and Answer Updates is just another way we're continuing to expand Alexa's Knowledge Graph," an Amazon spokesperson told the site.

By introducing Answer Update in Alexa and plugging holes in its knowledge graph, Amazon is taking on the likes of Google Home. To see if your Alexa-powered device has received the Answer Update feature, just say "Alexa, turn on Answer Update." Notably, the Answer Update feature will be an opt-in feature that is expected to roll out to Amazon Alexa users over the next week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Alexa
Xiaomi Mi A2 Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: Here’s Everything You Should Know
Vivo Nex
Amazon Alexa Gets 'Answer Update' Feature, Notifies When It Learns Answers to Unanswered Questions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Kicks Off With Vivo V9, Vivo Nex Flash Sales
  2. Flipkart Takes on Amazon With 'The Big Freedom Sale', Starting August 10
  3. Nokia 5.1 Plus Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Site, May Launch Soon
  4. Oppo F9 Pro Colour Options, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed by Oppo India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Retail Box Tips Specifications, Price Also Leaked
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: All You Should Know
  7. Microsoft Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop Launched in India
  8. Android 9 Pie Is the Next Mobile Platform By Google
  9. Japanese Students Use VR to Recreate Hiroshima Bombing
  10. Google Pixel 3 to Ship With Android 9's Gesture Navigation as Only Option
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.