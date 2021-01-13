Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon Academy Formally Launched in India, Aims to Help Students Prepare for JEE Exams

Amazon Academy Formally Launched in India, Aims to Help Students Prepare for JEE Exams

Amazon is initially offering the content through Amazon Academy for free.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 January 2021 14:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Academy Formally Launched in India, Aims to Help Students Prepare for JEE Exams

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon offers mock tests to help students prepare of IIT-JEE exams through Amazon Academy

Highlights
  • Amazon Academy seems to be pilot for some time
  • The platform allows students to access live training sessions
  • Amazon Academy is currently in beta for Web and Android users

Amazon India on Wednesday formally launched Amazon Academy as its edu-tech venture in the country. The new offering, which is essentially the rebranding of the JEE Ready app that debuted in December 2019, is currently designed for engineering college aspirants preparing for the IIT-JEE and other engineering entrance exams. It is touted to offer curated learning material alongside live lectures and assessments in Math, Physics, and Chemistry. Media reports suggest that the Indian subsidiary of Amazon has been piloting Amazon Academy in the country for a few months.

Learning material and exam content available through Amazon Academy has been developed by expert faculty from across the country, the company said in a statement. The content resources available through the platform will help students prepare for BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, and MET exams — in addition to Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) engineering exams.

Amazon Academy is claimed to have specially crafted mock tests with over 15,000 handpicked questions, along with hints, from industry experts. It also hosts live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. Further, students can also schedule lessons or access daily practice problems. There is also a six-week crash course option for the next JEE Main exam.

To help engineering students improve their results, Amazon Academy provides access to track progress over time and identify strong as well as weak areas. It also gives insights on the overall test-taking strategy.

The platform also allows students to assess their test performance through personalised reports with chapter-wise time and strength analysis. There are also options to look at the current progress and compare performance with other JEE aspirants who have attempted the test in the same time slot on Amazon Academy.

Amazon is initially offering the content through Amazon Academy for free, though it may introduce a pricing structure over time — depending on the success of the platform.

“Our primary focus has been on content quality, deep learning analytics and student experience. This launch will help engineering aspirants prepare better and achieve the winning edge in JEE,” said Amol Gurwara, Director, Education at Amazon India. We reached out on plans to offer edu-tech content for non-engineering disciplines, but an Amazon representative said the company has no further information to share at present.

Amazon Academy is available in beta through the Web or via the Android app that is listed on Google Play.

In addition to Amazon Academy, Amazon is currently in development to launch its childhood-to-career programme Future Engineer in the country. It was last month spotted hiring for a manager to lead the initiative, with plans to make it operational sometime later this year.

According to a report by Omidyar Network India and RedSeer, the edu-tech sector for students between grade 1–12 in India will grow six fold to $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 12,439 crores) by 2022. Big tech companies including Google and Facebook are also eyeing at the sector, with the latter already invested in Bengaluru-based startup Unacademy.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Amazon Academy, JEE Ready, Amazon India, Amazon, IIT JEE, JEE
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tecno Camon 16 Premier With Dual Selfie Cameras, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Academy Formally Launched in India, Aims to Help Students Prepare for JEE Exams
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  2. GeForce RTX 3060 Mid-Range GPU With Ray Tracing Launched: Price in India
  3. How 80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Was Leaked
  4. Netflix Unveils 2021 Movie Slate With 70 Titles, Many More to Come
  5. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Colour Variants Leaked Online
  7. Amazon Takes on Netflix’s ‘Mobile’ Plan With Prime Video Mobile Edition
  8. Vivo Y12s Arrives in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  9. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  10. Signal FAQ: What Is Signal and Why Are People Leaving WhatsApp?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Academy Formally Launched in India, Aims to Help Students Prepare for JEE Exams
  2. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With Dual Selfie Cameras, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Lenovo Legion 7, Slim 7, Legion 5, 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000-Series CPUs, GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs Launched
  4. Prime Video Mobile Edition Launched to Compete With Netflix’s Entry Level Plan
  5. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at $130
  6. Google Meet Adds Troubleshooting Menu to Let Users Analyse Network and Performance Issues
  7. Samsung Unveils Exynos 2100 SoC to Answer Snapdragon 888, Announces AMD GPU on Next Chipset
  8. Alcatel 3L (2021), Alcatel 1S (2021), Alcatel 1L (2021) Phones, Alcatel 1T 7 Wi-Fi Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo Y31 Posters Surface Online With Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. No Time to Die Release Date Set to Be Delayed Again: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com