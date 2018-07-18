NDTV Gadgets360.com

Alto's Odyssey Coming to Android for Free on July 26

 
, 18 July 2018
Alto's Odyssey Coming to Android for Free on July 26

  • Alto's Odyssey is coming to Android on July 26
  • Pre-registration for the game is live
  • The game launched on iOS a few months ago

Alto's Odyssey was launched a few months ago for iOS users by Snowman, while Android pre-registrations begun in June. Pre-registrations are for all those users who want to be notified as soon as the game arrives on Google Play. Now, the company has announced that the game is launching on Android on July 26. As with the original, Alto's Adventure, the Android app will be free with in-app ads. The iOS app costs Rs. 399 in India and $4.99 in the US plus optional in-app purchases.

The company has released a special teaser for the announcement. The teaser is an amalgamation of all the reviews the game has received, ever since its launch on iOS. Alto's Odyssey is essentially an endless snowboarding game, just like Alto's Adventure, but it takes you to different locales, and has a few new tricks up its sleeve as well. There's a neat soundtrack playing in the background that's very zen-like and addictive. The neat visuals make it a must try app for all endless runner game lovers.

Alto's Odyssey Review

There are about 180 goals that you will need to complete to finish the game, and has six characters that need to be unlocked. They all have their own set of unique personalities and attributes. The app comes with a Zen Mode that has a new soundtrack, and comes with no scores, no coins, and no power-ups, just endless running. There's also Photo Mode that lets you pause and take photos in the app. The studio behind the app, Snowman, revealed the Alto's Odyssey would be free on Android in an interview with Engadget, adding that its predecessor - which was launched for Android in 2016 - had performed admirably on Google Play thanks to the freemium model. Snowman said it has been downloaded 36.5 million times on Android, with a total of 647 billion play sessions.

10 Tips to Help You Master Alto's Odyssey

Even though this is a sequel to Alto's Adventures, you don't really require to have played the first one to be able to play Alto's Odyssey. To be notified as soon as it releases, you can pre-register for the game on Google Play.

Further reading: Altos Odyssey
Alto's Odyssey Coming to Android for Free on July 26
