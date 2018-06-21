Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Alto's Odyssey Coming to Android Next Month, Pre-Registration Begins

Alto's Odyssey Coming to Android Next Month, Pre-Registration Begins

 
21 June 2018
Alto's Odyssey Coming to Android Next Month, Pre-Registration Begins

Highlights

  • Alto's Odyssey was launched on iOS a few months ago
  • Android users can now pre-register to get notified
  • The game is coming to Android next month

Alto's Odyssey (Review) was launched a few months ago for iOS users, and now Android users are set to get it too. The game app is up for pre-registration, and will be made available in July. Pre-registration is for all those users who want to be notified as soon as the game arrives on Google Play. There's no word on the pricing of the Android app, but the iOS app costs Rs. 399 in India and $4.99 in the US plus optional in-app purchases.

Alto's Odyssey is essentially an endless snowboarding game, just like Alto's Adventure, but it takes you to different locales, and has a few new tricks up its sleeve as well. There's a neat soundtrack playing in the background that's very zen-like and addictive. The neat visuals make it a must try app for all endless runner game lovers.

10 Tips to Help You Master Alto's Odyssey

Even though this is a sequel to Alto's Adventures, you don't really require to have played the first one to be able to play Alto's Odyssey. While Alto's Adventures is free to download on Google Play, in-app purchases are included. We expect the same to be introduced on Alto's Odyssey Android app as well. More details will soon be known when the app is live for Android users.

How Team Alto Designed Alto's Odyssey to Be a 'New Experience in the Same Universe'

There are about 180 goals that you will need to complete to finish the game, and has six characters that need to be unlocked. They all have their own set of unique personalities and attributes. The app comes with a Zen Mode that has a new soundtrack, and comes with no scores, no coins, and no power-ups, just endless running. There's also Photo Mode that lets you pause and take photos in the app. You can pre-register for the game on Google Play here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Altos odyssey
Best Camera Phones
Alto's Odyssey Coming to Android Next Month, Pre-Registration Begins
