Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Alipay, WeChat Pay Among 8 Chinese Apps Banned in US by Trump Order

Alipay, WeChat Pay Among 8 Chinese Apps Banned in US by Trump Order

The order signed by US President Donald Trump also names CamScanner, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, and WPS Office.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 January 2021 09:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Alipay, WeChat Pay Among 8 Chinese Apps Banned in US by Trump Order

In November, the administration put on hold an effort to blacklist Ant Group, the Chinese fintech company

Highlights
  • The move is aimed at curbing threat to Americans posed by Chinese apps
  • Last month, the Commerce Department added SMIC to a trade blacklist
  • The latest action has been under debate within the administration

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay, the White House said, escalating tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office this month.

The order, first reported by Reuters, tasks the Commerce Department with defining which transactions will be banned under the directive and targets Tencent's QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay as well.

The move is aimed at curbing the threat to Americans posed by Chinese software applications, which have large user bases and access to sensitive data, a senior official told Reuters.

A US Tencent spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

The order signed by Trump also names CamScanner, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, and WPS Office and says "the United States must take aggressive action against those who develop or control Chinese connected software applications to protect our national security."

A US official told Reuters that even though the order gave the Commerce Department 45 days to act the department plans to act before January 20 when Trump leaves office to identify prohibited transactions.

Trump's order says "by accessing personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, Chinese connected software applications can access and capture vast swaths of information from users, including sensitive personally identifiable information and private information."

It added the data collection "would permit China to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, and build dossiers of personal information."

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another official said the order mirrors earlier Trump executive orders signed in August directing Commerce to block some transactions with WeChat and Chinese-owned TikTok seeking to bar some transactions that have been blocked by US courts.

Any new transactions prohibited by the Trump administration are likely to face similar court challenges as the Commerce Department did when it sought to block transactions with WeChat and TikTok. The Commerce orders would have effectively banned the Chinese app's use in the United States and barred Apple and Alphabet's app stores from offering them for download for new users.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement he supports Trump's "commitment to protecting the privacy and security of Americans from threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party."

The latest action has been under debate within the administration for an extended period. Many administration officials are eager to cement the hardline US position with China on a number of fronts before Trump leaves office.

Last month, the Commerce Department added dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology, to a trade blacklist.

Also last month the administration published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a range of US goods and technology.

In November, the administration put on hold an effort to blacklist Ant Group, the Chinese financial technology company affiliated with e-commerce giant Alibaba.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, Ant Group, Alipay, CamScanner, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, WPS Office
Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Getting MIUI 12 Update: Reports

Related Stories

Alipay, WeChat Pay Among 8 Chinese Apps Banned in US by Trump Order
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  2. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Get MIUI 12 Update With Bug Fixes: Reports
  3. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  5. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  6. Dell Launches Range of Windows Laptops, Modular Desktops
  7. Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Global App Spending on Christmas Grew 35 Percent in 2020: Sensor Tower
  9. Vivo X60 Pro+ Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 55W Fast Charging
  10. Redmi Note 9T 5G Will Be Launched on January 8
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Sees $100-Million Investment From US Private Equity Firm Warburg Pincus
  2. Alipay, WeChat Pay Among 8 Chinese Apps Banned in US by Trump Order
  3. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Getting MIUI 12 Update: Reports
  4. Dell Launches Wide Range of Latitude, Precision Laptops and OptiPlex Modular Desktops
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Camera Teased, Could Be a Hint at New Super Zoom Feature
  6. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  7. Vivo X60 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Includes Snapdragon 888 SoC and 55W Fast Charging
  8. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops List of Richest Charitable Gifts in 2020 With $10-Billion Climate Change Donation
  9. Microsoft Windows Could Be Getting Major Visual Overhaul, Job Posting Suggests: Report
  10. OnePlus Band Teased by Company; India Launch Date, Price and Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com