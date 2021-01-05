Technology News

  • Alibaba to Shut Down Xiami Music App on February 5 Due to ‘Operational Adjustments’

Alibaba to Shut Down Xiami Music App on February 5 Due to ‘Operational Adjustments’

Xiami Music currently occupies only two percent of China's music streaming market.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 January 2021 16:37 IST
Xiami's closure also comes after Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba

Highlights
  • Alibaba acquired the music service in 2013
  • China's online music market is dominated by Tencent Holdings
  • Xiami Music only has 2 percent of China's music streaming market

Alibaba Group will close its music streaming platform Xiami Music next month, in a move that marks a step back from its ambitions to push into China's entertainment industry.

"Due to operational adjustments, we will stop the service of Xiami Music," the online music arm of the Chinese e-commerce giant said on Tuesday on its Weibo account, adding that the closure will occur on February 5.

"It's hard to say goodbye after being with you for 12 years."

Alibaba acquired the music service in 2013, and invested millions of yuan to compete in China's online music market, which is dominated by Tencent. Its efforts however have not paid off and the app currently only has 2 percent of China's music streaming market, behind KuGou Music, QQ Music, KuWo, and NetEase Cloud Music, according to Beijing-headquartered data intelligence company TalkingData.

Xiami's closure also comes after Chinese regulators announced that they had launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, which beyond its core e-commerce business also operates in sectors such as financial services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

However, it does not mark the end to Alibaba's participation in the online streaming market. In September 2019, Alibaba invested $700 million (roughly Rs. 5,100 crores) in one of Xiami's competitors, NetEase Cloud Music.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

