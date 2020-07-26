Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Alibaba, Jack Ma Summoned by Indian Court on Former Employee's Complaint

Alibaba, Jack Ma Summoned by Indian Court on Former Employee's Complaint

The case comes weeks after India cited security concerns in banning Alibaba's UC News, UC Browser and 57 other Chinese apps.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 July 2020 12:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Alibaba, Jack Ma Summoned by Indian Court on Former Employee's Complaint
Highlights
  • India has sought written answers from all affected companies
  • Alibaba representatives did not respond to requests for comment
  • The court case is the latest hurdle for Alibaba in India

An Indian court has summoned Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma in a case in which a former employee in India says he was wrongfully fired after objecting to what he saw as censorship and fake news on company apps, documents seen by Reuters showed.

The case comes weeks after India cited security concerns in banning Alibaba's UC News, UC Browser and 57 other Chinese apps after a clash between the two countries' forces on their border.

Following the ban, which China has criticised, India sought written answers from all affected companies, including whether they censored content or acted for any foreign government.

In court filings dated July 20 and previously not reported, the former employee of Alibaba's UCWeb, Pushpandra Singh Parmar, alleges the company used to censor content seen as unfavourable to China and its apps UC Browser and UC News showcased false news "to cause social and political turmoil".

Civil Judge Sonia Sheokand of a district court in Gurugram, a satellite city of India's capital, New Delhi, has issued summons for Alibaba, Jack Ma and about a dozen individuals or company units, asking them to appear in court or through a lawyer on July 29, court documents showed.

The judge has also sought written responses from the company and its executives within 30 days, according to the summons.

UC India said in a statement it had been "unwavering in its commitment to the India market and the welfare of its local employees, and its policies are in compliance with local laws. We are unable to comment on ongoing litigation".

Alibaba representatives did not respond to requests for comment from the Chinese company or on behalf of Jack Ma.

Parmar, who worked as an associate director at the UC Web office in Gurugram until October 2017 and is seeking $268,000 (roughly Rs. 2 crores) in damages, referred Reuters queries to his lawyer, Atul Ahlawat, who declined to comment saying the matter was sub judice.

The court case is the latest hurdle for Alibaba in India after the Indian government's app ban, following which UC Web has started laying off some staff in India.

Before the apps were banned, the UC Browser had been downloaded at least 689 million times in India, while UC News had 79.8 million downloads, most during 2017 and 2018, data from analytics firm Sensor Tower showed.

Allegations in court
India has said it banned the 59 apps after it received "credible inputs" that such apps posed a threat to India's sovereignty. Its IT minister said the decision was taken to safeguard citizens' data and public order.

In more than 200 pages of court filings, reviewed by Reuters, former employee Parmar included clippings of some posts showcased on the UC News app that he alleged were false.

One post from 2017 was headlined in Hindi: "2,000-rupee notes to be banned from midnight today". Another headline of a 2018 post said: "Just now: War broke out between India and Pakistan" and contained description of firing across the disputed border between the countries.

Reuters could not independently verify the veracity of the claims in the court filing. India did not ban its 2,000-rupee currency note and no war occurred between India and Pakistan in 2018.

The lawsuit also contains a "sensitive words list" with key words in Hindi and English like "India-China border" and "Sino-India war" that the court filing alleges were used by UC Web to censor content on its platforms in India.

"In order to control any news related content to be published against China was automatically/manually rejected by an audit system evolved for this purpose," the filing said.

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi and China's foreign ministry in Beijing, as well as India's IT ministry in New Delhi, did not respond to requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba, Jack Ma, UCWeb, UC Browser, UC News, Chinese Apps
For All Mankind Season 2 Trailer Amps Up US-Soviet Tensions for Apple TV+ Series’ Return
US House Panel Reschedules Big Tech CEO Hearing for Wednesday

Related Stories

Alibaba, Jack Ma Summoned by Indian Court on Former Employee's Complaint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, AirPower, New Apple Watch Launch Tipped for September 8 Event
  2. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G May Be Powered by a 5,000mAh Battery: Report
  5. Is Redmi Note 9 the Perfect Successor to the Redmi Note 8?
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  8. Redmi Note 9 Review
  9. The Lion King Adds More Indian Stars to Its Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Dubs
  10. OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Sale to Go Live Starting July 27
#Latest Stories
  1. Garmin Says Outage Continues but User Data 'Not Affected'
  2. US House Panel Reschedules Big Tech CEO Hearing for Wednesday
  3. Alibaba, Jack Ma Summoned by Indian Court on Former Employee's Complaint
  4. For All Mankind Season 2 Trailer Amps Up US-Soviet Tensions for Apple TV+ Series’ Return
  5. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Smartphone Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery
  6. OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus 8T May Come With a 64-Megapixel Camera, App Code Suggests
  7. Big Tech CEOs' US Congressional Antitrust Hearing Delayed
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, 12-Megapixel Ultra-Wide Shooter
  9. Oppo A72 5G With Dimensity 720 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. YouTube Plans to Cut Down Recommendations of Hindi Videos Spreading Conspiracy Theories
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com