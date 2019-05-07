Technology News

Alexa Goes Hands-Free on Windows 10 PCs, Routines Get Smarter

Alexa users will soon be able to setup routines to trigger at sunrise.

By | Updated: 7 May 2019 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Alexa Goes Hands-Free on Windows 10 PCs, Routines Get Smarter

Photo Credit: Microsoft Store/ Amazon

Amazon Alexa arrived on Windows 10 PC in November last year

Highlights
  • Alexa users will now be able to choose between hands-free, push-to-talk
  • Alexa routines can now be triggered after alarm stops
  • Routines allow Alexa users to automate a list of commands

Amazon's Alexa is finally going hands-free for all Windows 10 computers. Amazon has released a new version of Alexa in the Windows Store and the app will now listen for Alexa wake word when it is running in background or has been minimised. Earlier, the consumers needed to click on the Alexa button to trigger the voice assistant. Separately, Amazon has started rolling out a number of new features for Alexa routines, which will enable the consumers in further automating more functionalities on the voice assistant.

Amazon confirmed the arrival of hands-free support in the official changelog of the Alexa app on Windows Store. To recall, Amazon Alexa was launched for the Windows 10 devices in November last year, but until now the voice assistant only supported the hands-free mode on a limited number of Alexa built-in PCs. The push-to-talk Alexa option will continue to be available for the Windows 10 users and they can choose between the two in the settings of the app.

Meanwhile, Amazon has begun releasing new features for routines for the Alexa users. Routines allow the Alexa users to automate multiple tasks and can be trigged with just one command. Now, the Alexa users can setup routines to trigger when the alarm stops on the device-running Alexa, reports Venture Beat. This can be used for morning routines, and the users can setup Alexa to read new briefings, offer weather forecast, or even to turn on the smart coffee machine.

Additionally, Amazon will also be bringing the ability to setup routines timed at sunrise and sunset in the coming weeks. The users will also be able to link Gmail or Outlook email accounts with Alexa to add email updates to routines.

Further, the Cloud Cam or Logitech smart home camera users will also be able to trigger routines when a person crosses the field of vision of the camera.

Amazon had added routines of Alexa in 2017 and the competing voice assistants like Google Assistant and Apple Siri have also got similar features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Alexa, Amazon, Alexa, Windows 10
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Revamps Android Auto Interface With Dark Mode
Honor Smartphones
Alexa Goes Hands-Free on Windows 10 PCs, Routines Get Smarter
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  4. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  5. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  8. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  10. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.