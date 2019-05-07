Alexa Goes Hands-Free on Windows 10 PCs, Routines Get Smarter

Amazon's Alexa is finally going hands-free for all Windows 10 computers. Amazon has released a new version of Alexa in the Windows Store and the app will now listen for Alexa wake word when it is running in background or has been minimised. Earlier, the consumers needed to click on the Alexa button to trigger the voice assistant. Separately, Amazon has started rolling out a number of new features for Alexa routines, which will enable the consumers in further automating more functionalities on the voice assistant.

Amazon confirmed the arrival of hands-free support in the official changelog of the Alexa app on Windows Store. To recall, Amazon Alexa was launched for the Windows 10 devices in November last year, but until now the voice assistant only supported the hands-free mode on a limited number of Alexa built-in PCs. The push-to-talk Alexa option will continue to be available for the Windows 10 users and they can choose between the two in the settings of the app.

Meanwhile, Amazon has begun releasing new features for routines for the Alexa users. Routines allow the Alexa users to automate multiple tasks and can be trigged with just one command. Now, the Alexa users can setup routines to trigger when the alarm stops on the device-running Alexa, reports Venture Beat. This can be used for morning routines, and the users can setup Alexa to read new briefings, offer weather forecast, or even to turn on the smart coffee machine.

Additionally, Amazon will also be bringing the ability to setup routines timed at sunrise and sunset in the coming weeks. The users will also be able to link Gmail or Outlook email accounts with Alexa to add email updates to routines.

Further, the Cloud Cam or Logitech smart home camera users will also be able to trigger routines when a person crosses the field of vision of the camera.

Amazon had added routines of Alexa in 2017 and the competing voice assistants like Google Assistant and Apple Siri have also got similar features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.