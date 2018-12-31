Airtel's music streaming app Wynk Music on Friday introduced a feature through which users can track their choices of music and artistes they followed in 2018.

The Wynk Music feature named Your Year in Music 2018 is personalised for each user, based on their on-app behaviour, Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel said that Wynk customers can discover the songs they played the most, their top artistes, amount of time they spent listening to music, big music days, and more during 2018. The list is personalised by the user's app behaviour.

The company in its statement added that users can discover what trended in India during the year, thanks to its 2018 Music Trends on the Wynk Music app.

Sameer Batra, CEO Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel, commented on the feature, saying, “We collect over one billion data points every day, with a long term aim to offer a highly personalized experience to our listeners. Through a combination of data science and smart analytics this is our way of expressing gratitude to our customers as we wind down on what has been an amazing 2018. We will continue to strive and get even better for the love of music!"

Written with inputs from IANS