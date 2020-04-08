Technology News
loading
  Airtel Opens Access to Premium Kids Content on Xstream App for All Airtel Thanks Members

Airtel Opens Access to Premium Kids Content on Xstream App for All Airtel Thanks Members

The kids content catalogue is available for free to all Airtel Thanks subscribers.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 April 2020 14:12 IST
Airtel Xstream app offers live TV channels like Pogo, Cartoon Network

Highlights
  • Airtel Xstream offers English kid movies like Tom and Jerry, Let’s Go to
  • There is a section for nursery rhymes in Hindi and English as well
  • Kids content in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam is also available

To provide some respite during the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Airtel is offering its entire premium kid content catalogue without restrictions on its Airtel Xstream app for its customers. The freebies are being offered to Airtel Thanks customers, and these include free unlimited access to kid-friendly premium movies, Live TV, and learning shows, no matter on which tier you are. Airtel Xstream app offers popular kid content like Bal Ganesh, Leapfrog: Amazing Amusement Alphabet Park, Toonpur ka Superhero, Aladdin, Tales of Akbar-Birbal, and The Lego Batman Movie.

The entire range of kid-friendly content on the Airtel Xstream app is available for free, but it can only be accessed by Airtel Thanks customers. The app offers content that includes TV shows, short films, movies, cartoons, documentaries, nursery rhymes, and more. Apart from the kids content, the app offers a total of 350+ Live TV channels, 10,000+ movies, 100+ TV shows, and original content.

There's a separate tab called ‘Kids' inside the Airtel Xstream app, and all of the content inside the tab should be unlocked for Airtel Thanks customers, irrespective of their tier. The section offers live TV channels like Pogo, Nickelodeon Sonic, Sony Yay!, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon Junior. It also offers English kid movies like Tom and Jerry, Let's Go to School, Sinbad, 12 Christmas Wishes for my Dog, Star Kid, and many more. There is a separate section for nursery rhymes in Hindi and English as well. There's also content based on different subjects like geography, history, science, and nature. Content in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam is also available.

The Airtel Xstream app is available on Google Play, App Store, on TV through Airtel Xstream Hybrid STB, and on the computers through the company website.

