Bharti Airtel has updated its Airtel TV app to bring in a new Airtel TV Premium feature for its subscribers. The new Airtel TV Premium tab brings access to premium content like Zee5 originals, NDTV Hop, 300+ live TV channels, 10,000+ movies from Eros Now, Hotstar, Hooq, ALT Balaji, Hoichoi, FastFilmz, and more. Airtel TV Premium subscription is bundled free for all #AirtelThanks customers, which means that all subscribers who commit a monthly ARPU (average revenue per user) of Rs. 100 and above on mobile, will get access to Airtel TV Premium at no extra charge.

The new Airtel TV Premium feature comes with the latest Airtel TV app update on App Store and Google Play. The Airtel TV Premium tab sits in the bottom menu, right in the centre with a heart shaped icon. The app says that access to Airtel TV Premium is valid till December 17, after which it may charge a fee from subscribers. This tab shows all the premium content to its subscribers, and has segregated it into sections like Trending, Newly Added, and more.

As mentioned, all #AirtelThanks customers get Airtel TV Premium access for free. To recall, Airtel recently launched its #AirtelThanks program wherein it provides rewards to customers who commit a monthly ARPU of Rs. 100 and above for their mobile accounts. Rewards include access to premium digital content and online shopping vouchers. Airtel Infinity Postpaid subscribers will additionally be able to get three months Netflix subscription gift worth Rs. 1,500. Further, Airtel has tied up with Flipkart to offer benefits of up to Rs. 4,500 in addition to 100GB bonus data on all Flipkart-exclusive smartphones during the Big Billion Days sale. The company said that benefits of the #AirtelThanks programme would soon be extended to V-Fiber home broadband customers. To know more about these offers in detail, read our detailed coverage here.