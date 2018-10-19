NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Airtel TV Premium With ZEE5 Originals and NDTV Hop Content Launched, Bundled Free for Select Customers

Airtel TV Premium With ZEE5 Originals and NDTV Hop Content Launched, Bundled Free for Select Customers

, 19 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airtel TV Premium With ZEE5 Originals and NDTV Hop Content Launched, Bundled Free for Select Customers

Airtel TV Premium arrives with the Airtel TV latest update

Highlights

  • Airtel TV Premium brings NDTV Hop, Zee5 Originals content
  • It also includes 300+ live TV channels, 10,000+ movies
  • Airtel TV Premium arrives with the latest Airtel TV update

Bharti Airtel has updated its Airtel TV app to bring in a new Airtel TV Premium feature for its subscribers. The new Airtel TV Premium tab brings access to premium content like Zee5 originals, NDTV Hop, 300+ live TV channels, 10,000+ movies from Eros Now, Hotstar, Hooq, ALT Balaji, Hoichoi, FastFilmz, and more. Airtel TV Premium subscription is bundled free for all #AirtelThanks customers, which means that all subscribers who commit a monthly ARPU (average revenue per user) of Rs. 100 and above on mobile, will get access to Airtel TV Premium at no extra charge.

The new Airtel TV Premium feature comes with the latest Airtel TV app update on App Store and Google Play. The Airtel TV Premium tab sits in the bottom menu, right in the centre with a heart shaped icon. The app says that access to Airtel TV Premium is valid till December 17, after which it may charge a fee from subscribers. This tab shows all the premium content to its subscribers, and has segregated it into sections like Trending, Newly Added, and more.

As mentioned, all #AirtelThanks customers get Airtel TV Premium access for free. To recall, Airtel recently launched its #AirtelThanks program wherein it provides rewards to customers who commit a monthly ARPU of Rs. 100 and above for their mobile accounts. Rewards include access to premium digital content and online shopping vouchers. Airtel Infinity Postpaid subscribers will additionally be able to get three months Netflix subscription gift worth Rs. 1,500. Further, Airtel has tied up with Flipkart to offer benefits of up to Rs. 4,500 in addition to 100GB bonus data on all Flipkart-exclusive smartphones during the Big Billion Days sale. The company said that benefits of the #AirtelThanks programme would soon be extended to V-Fiber home broadband customers. To know more about these offers in detail, read our detailed coverage here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel TV Premium
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
PS4-Exclusive Days Gone Delayed to April 26, 2019
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Have Poor Audio Quality in Video Recordings; Pixel 3 XL Has Imbalanced Stereo Speakers: Reports
Billion Capture Plus
Airtel TV Premium With ZEE5 Originals and NDTV Hop Content Launched, Bundled Free for Select Customers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, and Other Xiaomi Phones Get Discounts Offline
  2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 to Come With Dual 24-Megapixel Front Cameras
  3. Why Amazon Prime Memberships Might Be Waning
  4. Lenovo S5 Pro With Dual Camera Setups at Front and Back Launched
  5. Lenovo K5 Pro, K5s Smartphones and Watch S, Watch C Wearables Launched
  6. Nokia 3.1 Plus Review
  7. BSNL FTTH Plans Refreshed Again to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
  8. Mi Band 3 Now Available to Buy via Offline Stores in India
  9. 50 Percent of US Users Don't Know Who Owns WhatsApp: Survey
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing 'Vacation Mode', Linked Accounts
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.