Balaji Telefilms-owned ALTBalaji has joined hands with Airtel to bring its digital content to the Airtel TV app. Under this deal, ALTBalaji's entire range of original shows and movies is now available on the Airtel TV app. The ALTBalaji deal adds to Airtel's existing content partnerships with Hotstar, Eros Now, Hooq, and Sony Liv. All the content from the aforementioned partnerships will be available to Airtel subscribers for free, while it runs a promotional scheme for Airtel TV until June this year.

Airtel has been ramping up its efforts with Airtel TV in recent months, in light of stiff competition from Reliance Jio's Jio TV, launching a revamped version late last year, and then began offering a year-long Amazon Prime subscription for free as an added incentive in January. Airtel says that its subscribers can now select from over 350 Live TV channels and more than 10,000 movies and shows on Airtel TV app.

Under the ALTBalaji partnership, users will be able to access all the shows from ALTBalaji like Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Haq, as well as Bollywood hits like Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Lootera, the company informed in a press release. As mentioned, all content on Airtel TV app is completely free for Airtel Postpaid and Prepaid customers till June 2018.

"We are thrilled to partner ALTBalaji and bring their rich content on to Airtel TV app. This will add to the wide range of exciting digital content available to our users. As Airtel TV continues to rapidly expand its user base, we remain focused on offering our users easy access to differentiated line up of entertainment content on the go," said Sameer Batra, CEO, Wynk.