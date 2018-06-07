Indian telecom giant Airtel has announced that its Airtel TV app for Android has clocked over 5 crore (50 million) downloads from Google Play. To celebrate these milestones, Airtel has extended free subscription for all Airtel mobile customers till December 31. Airtel had been offering free subscription to Airtel prepaid and postpaid users till June, but has now extended it till December 31. The app was given a makeover last year, and it showcased a refreshed catalogue of over 300 live TV channels and 6,000 movies and global TV shows. Free subscription was offered to all Airtel prepaid and postpaid users, until June 2018.

Now, the app has expanded its footprint to offer over 375 live TV channels, more than 10,000 movies and popular shows, in just six months since the refresh. Airtel TV has also forged content partnerships with the likes of Eros Now, SonyLIV, HOOQ, Hotstar, Amazon, AltBalaji, and several more are in the pipeline. Free access to IPL 2018 live matches and highlights was offered on Airtel TV, whereas to watch it Hotstar, you'd have to pay a premium membership fee.

The app offers content in 15 languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Odia, French, and Urdu. Sameer Batra, CEO - Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel said in a statement, "We are thrilled at achieving this milestone and being able to scale up the app so rapidly. This is a strong endorsement from our users and a result of our unrelenting focus on delivering a world-class in-app experience. We will continue to expand our content partnerships and bring more exciting innovations to our users."