Airbnb to Launch Translation Tool as Easing COVID-19 Curbs Lead to More Cross-Border Travel

Airbnb said more than 100,000 guests stayed on its rental properties for at least three straight months in the past year.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 November 2021 14:15 IST
Airbnb to Launch Translation Tool as Easing COVID-19 Curbs Lead to More Cross-Border Travel

Airbnb had more than 100,000 guests in its properties for at least three months in the last year

Highlights
  • Airbnb’s features are aimed at facilitating rising cross-border travel
  • AirCover insurance will offer hosts protection against pet damage
  • Months of pent-up demand triggered a major spike in bookings

Airbnb on Tuesday announced a slew of new features including a translation tool to be launched later this year and expanded insurance for hosts, as easing COVID-19 curbs send more people to its home-rental app.

The features, aimed at facilitating rising cross-border travel and longer stays, will help Airbnb further capitalize on a pandemic-driven shift in consumer preference towards non-urban destinations and alternative accommodations.

"What you're going to see is as the world moves into a post COVID-19 world, people are going to travel a lot more than they did before, certainly a lot more than they do now," Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky told Reuters in an interview.

Chesky expects the new tool, which will be able to translate listing descriptions and reviews in 60 languages, to help in bookings, especially in Europe and Asia Pacific where there is high demand for cross-border travel.

Airbnb said more than 100,000 guests stayed on its rental properties for at least three straight months in the past year.

Its "AirCover" insurance will offer hosts protection against pet damage as global searches surge on its platform for pet-friendly listings.

Truist analyst Naved Khan expects the latest upgrades to drive incremental growth at Airbnb. The brokerage maintains its "hold" rating on the stock.

Months of pent-up demand triggered a major spike in bookings to the United States on Monday, as the country lifted pandemic-driven travel curbs imposed in early 2020.

Overall cross-border travel has risen steadily to 33 percent of gross nights booked in the third quarter, compared with 27 percent in the second and 20 percent in the first quarter, Airbnb said.

As of November 8, the top destinations for inbound foreign travel to the United States include Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, according to Airbnb.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Airbnb, COVID-19, Brian Chesky, AirCover
Windows 11 SE, Surface Laptop SE Debut as Microsoft’s Latest Attempts to Take on Chromebooks

Airbnb to Launch Translation Tool as Easing COVID-19 Curbs Lead to More Cross-Border Travel
