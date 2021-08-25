Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Airbnb Opens Up Housing for 20,000 Afghan Refugees Globally, Hosts Can Sign Up for the Programme

Airbnb Opens Up Housing for 20,000 Afghan Refugees Globally, Hosts Can Sign Up for the Programme

Since 2012, Airbnb.org has housed 75,000 people fleeing or responding to a crisis, from COVID-19 health workers and earthquake or fire evacuees or responders, to refugees.

By Associated Press | Updated: 25 August 2021 10:34 IST
Airbnb Opens Up Housing for 20,000 Afghan Refugees Globally, Hosts Can Sign Up for the Programme

Photo Credit: Reuters

UN Refugee Agency an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January

Highlights
  • Airbnb has a history of making free shelter to those in need
  • Hosts are allowed to sign up for the program through Airbnb.org
  • Airbnb operates in approximately 100,000 cities

Airbnb opened the doors of its properties to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Tuesday and sought assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company for more free housing for those fleeing the crisis.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up," said CEO Brian Chesky on Twitter. “I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There's no time to waste."

The UN Refugee Agency said last month that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

White House officials said 28 US military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over 24 hours that ended early Monday morning, and 15 C-17 flights over the next 12 hours brought out another 6,660.

Airbnb has a history of making free shelter to those in need through its Airbnb.org.

Since 2012, Airbnb.org has housed 75,000 people fleeing or responding to a crisis, from COVID-19 health workers and earthquake or fire evacuees or responders, to refugees.

Hosts are allowed to sign up for the program through Airbnb.org.

“If you're willing to host a refugee family, reach out and I'll connect you with the right people here to make it happen!,” Chesky wrote Tuesday.

Airbnb operates in approximately 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the world.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airbnb, Afghanistan refugees
TikTok, Shopify Team Up to Let Users Shop From App
Matrix 4 Officially Titled The Matrix Resurrections

Related Stories

Airbnb Opens Up Housing for 20,000 Afghan Refugees Globally, Hosts Can Sign Up for the Programme
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 5G to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today at 12 Noon
  2. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launching in India Today
  4. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Will Be Priced in India Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  6. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  7. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  8. Xiaomi Is Apparently Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One Consoles Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming With Game Pass Ultimate
  2. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings; May Come With Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Huawei Said to Get US Approval for Licence Applications to Buy Auto Chips
  4. Russia Postpones Lunar Mission Over Problems During Luna-25 Spacecraft Testing
  5. Vivo X70 Pro Specifications, Design Leak via Google Play Console
  6. Redmi Note 10 Lite Allegedly Appeared on IMEI Database, India Launch Expected Again
  7. Matrix 4 Officially Titled The Matrix Resurrections
  8. Airbnb Opens Up Housing for 20,000 Afghan Refugees Globally, Hosts Can Sign Up for the Programme
  9. TikTok, Shopify Team Up to Let Users Shop From App
  10. Facebook Considers Building NFT Features Alongside Digital Wallet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com