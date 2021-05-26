Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • AI Based Programme GPT 3 Can Write Messages to Mislead Readers, Research Shows

AI-Based Programme GPT-3 Can Write Messages to Mislead Readers, Research Shows

Many startups and entrepreneurs use the AI-based programme to create small amount of text, like automated emails.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 May 2021 14:35 IST
AI-Based Programme GPT-3 Can Write Messages to Mislead Readers, Research Shows
Highlights
  • GPT-3 was created to generate text that resembles human writing
  • It could also write messages that are far from the truth
  • Bad actors could exploit it to spread fake information

Researchers from Georgetown University in Washington, DC, US have demonstrated that artificial intelligence (AI) is capable of leading a misinformation campaign online — one that is far more complex to spot and control. The research showed how an algorithm called GPT-3 could generate written texts of misinformation disguised as a human to mislead the readers. Many startups and entrepreneurs use the programme to create small amounts of text such as automated emails. But the researchers found that it could write messages that are far from the truth and how people with nefarious designs could use it to disseminate misinformation, including on the Internet.

According to the researchers, GPT-3 was created simply to generate coherent lines of text that look like they were written by a human being.

The researchers provided an example of an AI-generated text: “I don't think it's a coincidence that climate change is the new global warming. They can't talk about temperature increases because they're no longer happening.” The text is aimed at fuelling skepticism about climate change were written by GPT-3 as a tweet to intentionally spread misinformation. It was taught to do this in just six months by researchers from the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University.

Citing another example, they said GPT-3 was then made to write messages opposing sanctions on China. When users were exposed to the texts, the percentage of those who said they opposed China sanctions doubled after reading the messages.

The researchers believe GPT-3, or a similar AI language algorithm, could be used to effectively generate automatically generated short messages on social media and it would become very difficult to spot the reliable information and the unreliable one.

Elon Musk has long voiced opposition to the use of AI beyond the basic bots, warning in a tweet in September 2019 that if the AI continued to evolve it could have dire consequences.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artificial Intelligence, AI, GPT-3
Xiaomi Says US Has Formally Lifted Securities Ban, Removed Designation as Communist Chinese Military Company
Colonial Pipeline Hack: US to Boost Cyber Protections for Supply Companies following ransomware attack

Related Stories

AI-Based Programme GPT-3 Can Write Messages to Mislead Readers, Research Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  4. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  5. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  6. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 'Spurned & Burned' Is Live — What's New?
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed, May Launch in June: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Bose Ransomware Attack Exposed Employees’ Data Including Social Security Number, Company Discloses
  2. AI-Based Programme GPT-3 Can Write Messages to Mislead Readers, Research Shows
  3. TCS Sees Pandemic-Driven Boost in Europe as Clients Adopt New Technologies
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed by Company, Could Launch in India in June: Report
  5. Arm Unveils Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510 CPUs, New Mali GPUs for Future Smartphones, Laptops
  6. Colonial Pipeline Hack: US to Boost Cyber Protections for Supply Companies following ransomware attack
  7. Xiaomi Says US Has Formally Lifted Securities Ban, Removed Designation as Communist Chinese Military Company
  8. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, Pad Pro 2021, Pad Plus, and Pad Tablets With Snapdragon SoCs Launched
  9. Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud's Photo With Son Right Before Taking Company Public Wins Hearts
  10. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked via Online Listing, Launch Expected Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com