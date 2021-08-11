Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Can AI Replace Lawyers? Researchers Say Machine Learning Can Help Predict Summary Judgment Outcomes

Can AI Replace Lawyers? Researchers Say Machine Learning Can Help Predict Summary Judgment Outcomes

Researchers have used linguistic analysis and machine learning techniques to predict legal outcomes.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 August 2021 13:24 IST
Can AI Replace Lawyers? Researchers Say Machine Learning Can Help Predict Summary Judgment Outcomes

The nwe AI-based technique could help lawyers reduce their own workload

Highlights
  • AI-based software could help people reduce their legal costs
  • The system could also assist lawyers in reducing workload
  • Software can make predictions based on text of the parties' briefs

On a typical day, lawyers would research cases, draft briefs, or advise clients. However, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), robots are now able to do these complex tasks. The advancement of AI and ML is already taking over jobs that were until now reserved for professionals and people with expertise, such as lawyers. However, things may soon change.

According to a report published in Social Science Research Network, researchers say they have found a way to predict summary judgment outcomes from the text of the parties' briefs. They have used linguistic analysis and ML techniques to do that. In a nutshell, they have been successful in automating part of the work lawyers do, using software.

“We propose a freely available, computationally-enabled citation identification and brief bank tool, which would extend to all litigants the benefits of good lawyering and open up access to justice,” the researchers said in the study abstract.

Two of the three authors of the study — Elizabeth C. Tippett (Associate Professor of Law, University of Oregon) and Charlotte Alexander (Associate Professor of Law and Analytics, Georgia State University) — also wrote a long piece published by The Conversation, explaining the importance of their study.

This technique can be helpful to lawyers in reducing their workload. It could help clients more as they would not have to seek expensive legal assistance to cite the right cases as precedent in their legal matters. The researchers said their software could easily pick the right cases to cite and tell the lawyers. All a person needs to do is to feed the other side's brief into the software.

If the hard part of a job is automated, it can make a big difference to productivity. Likewise, automation can also reduce the cost of legal services and make it more accessible and affordable for many people.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artificial Intelligence, AI, Machine Learning, ML
Sony Bravia XR-77A80J, Bravia KD-85X85J 4K TV Models With HDMI 2.1 Support Launched in India
Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video [August 2021]

Related Stories

Can AI Replace Lawyers? Researchers Say Machine Learning Can Help Predict Summary Judgment Outcomes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  2. Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Goes Official
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  4. OnePlus Trolls Samsung Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  5. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  6. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  7. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Key Specifications, Price, Renders Leak Again
  9. Poco F3 GT Review: Only Performance Focussed?
  10. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. Can AI Replace Lawyers? Researchers Say Machine Learning Can Help Predict Summary Judgment Outcomes
  2. Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demand to Beat Q1 Profit Expectations
  3. Sony Bravia XR-77A80J, Bravia KD-85X85J 4K TV Models With HDMI 2.1 Support Launched in India
  4. Norton Set to Buy Computer Security Rival Avast for Over $8 Billion
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
  6. Elon Musk Comes Forward to Assist NASA With Spacesuits as Moon Mission Pushed to April 2025
  7. Idris Elba Cast as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Movie Due April 2022
  8. OnePlus Trolls Samsung With Its Own Version of Foldable Phone Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  9. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hackers Stole Record $600 Million
  10. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Phones, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com