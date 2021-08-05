Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Afterpay's $29 Billion Takeover by Square Throws Spotlight on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms

Afterpay's $29-Billion Takeover by Square Throws Spotlight on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms

Afterpay is the best-known "buy now, pay later" app, alongside Sweden's Klarna.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 August 2021 12:57 IST
Afterpay's $29-Billion Takeover by Square Throws Spotlight on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms

Users who fail to meet their scheduled BNPL payments are hit with substantial late fees

Highlights
  • Afterpay allows users to pay off smaller purchases in regular instalments
  • It now boasts more than 16 million customers worldwide
  • Afterpay works with almost 100,000 retailers

The $29-billion (roughly Rs. 2,15,620 crores) takeover of Australia's "buy now, pay later" app Afterpay by US firm Square has thrown a spotlight on a sector that is growing rapidly and grabbing the attention of regulators.

The seven-year-old Sydney-based app - which allows users to pay off smaller purchases in regular instalments - is aimed at millennials who embrace a cashless lifestyle.

It now boasts more than 16 million customers worldwide and works with almost 100,000 retailers.

Afterpay is the best-known "buy now, pay later" - or BNPL - app, alongside Sweden's Klarna.

Its success caught the eye of Square, a digital payment platform owned by Twitter chief Jack Dorsey, who announced the mega deal on Sunday.

But other big-name players are also vying for a piece of the cake, including electronic payment service PayPal, online retailer Amazon and banks.

According to a study by Kaleido Intelligence, the valuation of the BNPL sector quadrupled to nearly $80 billion (roughly Rs. 5,93,860 crores) globally between 2018 and 2020 and could rise to as much as $250 billion (roughy Rs. 18,55,980 crores) by 2025.

"It's a principle that has been around for quite a long time, but the process of signing up to it has never been so fluid, effective and responsive," said Thomas Rocafull, banking analyst at Sia Partners.

Unlike a credit card, BNPL users are not charged interest or a joining fee and spending limits are kept low.

Companies make most of their money by charging retailers for transaction costs.

In the case of Afterpay, stores using the app lose around four percent of the value of the transaction, but get the rest of the cash upfront and are not exposed to the risk of non-payment.

"For users, it offers a cheaper alternative to credit cards for financing purchases, and is convenient for them during the checkout process," said Nick Maynard, analyst at Juniper Research.

"For a merchant, it is relatively simple to integrate BNPL in their checkouts, and it can allow them to boost their average order value and conversion rate."

According to Kaleido Intelligence analyst Steffen Sorrell, retailers offering a BNPL option see the number of visitors to their site finalising a purchase rise by around 20 percent.

Congested market
Kaleido Intelligence estimates that Americans are the biggest customers for such apps and accounted for around one-third of worldwide BNPL market in 2020. But Asia is also gaining ground rapidly, while the picture in Europe is much more mixed.

According to Sia Partners, BNPL payments made up for 23 percent of online retail turnover in Sweden in 2020 and 19 percent in Germany.

By contrast, in countries such as Spain and Italy, where consumers still prefer traditional methods of payment, the proportion was only two percent, and in France four percent.

Nevertheless, Rocafull said he expected the market in southern Europe to "explode" in the coming years.

Jean-Pierre Viboud, head of BNPL specialist Oney Bank, said the market a projected annual growth rate of 30 percent in Europe.

However, as the providers of such BNPL services has grown in number, "the market is very congested," said Maynard, predicting a "period of consolidation" in the foreseeable future.

Square's purchase of Afterpay is only the latest in a series of recent mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

In January, Affirm - set up by PayPal's co-founders - acquired Canada's PayBright. Last year, Klarna bought Italy's Moneymour.

In France, banking giant BNP Paribas last week signed an agreement to purchase online consumer credit provider Floa. In May, Banque Postale teamed up with fintech start-up Alma.

Not risk-free
But there are risks, too, with critics arguing that Afterpay and similar apps may tempt people to spend money they do not have.

The BNPL industry is largely unregulated in most countries, and there have been calls for regulators to step in to protect consumers.

"Some consumers are not aware of the consequences of what happens if they default on payments, which is bad for the overall industry," Sorrell said.

Users who fail to meet their scheduled payments are hit with substantial late fees.

The board of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority said in February that there was a "strong and pressing case to bring buy-now pay-later business into regulation".

An FCA-commissioned report said the use of BNPL products had nearly quadrupled in 2020, standing at EUR 2.7 billion (roughly Rs. 23,740 crores) with five million users.

The review found that while BNPL products give consumers an alternative to more expensive credit, it "also represents a significant potential consumer harm".

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Afterpay, BNPL, Buy Now Pay Later, Affirm, Klarna
Tecno Pop 5P With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 6,000, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999

Related Stories

Afterpay's $29-Billion Takeover by Square Throws Spotlight on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y12G With 20:9 Display, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India
  2. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  3. Realme 8i, Realme 8s Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Get Camera, System Fixes With New Update in India: Report
  6. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  7. Mi LED TV 4C 32-Inch With Android TV-Based PatchWall UI Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  9. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  10. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Processors Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Lightweight Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
  2. In-Train Wi-Fi Project Dropped Over Cost, Says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Swiggy, Reliance BP Mobility Partner to Build Electric Vehicle Battery-Swapping Station Ecosystem
  4. This Beautiful Image Shared By NASA Reminds Us What We're Made Up Of
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Surface Hinting at Specifications, May Allow Both Google Assistant and Bixby
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 6,000, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
  7. Afterpay's $29-Billion Takeover by Square Throws Spotlight on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms
  8. Tecno Pop 5P With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Argylle, Matthew Vaughn’s Bond-Style Spy Movie, Sold to Apple TV+, for $200 Million Reportedly
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Leaked Renders Show Design, Colour Options; Price Tipped Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com