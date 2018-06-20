Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Adobe Spark Post Android App Released in Beta, Adobe XD Gets June Updates, and Project Rush Video Editing App Launched

 
20 June 2018
Adobe Spark Post Android App Released in Beta, Adobe XD Gets June Updates, and Project Rush Video Editing App Launched

Highlights

  • Adobe Spark has been previously available on iOS
  • Adobe XD recently went out of beta
  • Project Rush is an all-in-one, cross-platform solution

Adobe Spark Post, the graphics design app, has now been released on Android, years after it made its debut on Apple's iOS platform. Adobe on Tuesday announced the arrival of its Spark Post app to the Google Play Store, albeit currently in beta. Apart from Spark Post, the company also announced the June 2018 update for Adobe XD that brings features such as fixed elements, overlay support, and private sharing. Lastly, Adobe's first cross-device video sharing app, Project Rush, has also been introduced. All in all, a pretty busy week for Adobe considering it announced several updates to its Document Cloud suite on Tuesday as well.

Adobe Spark Post

Adobe Spark Post has been available on the Apple App Store for the past few years now, and it's about time the app came to Android. Available as a public beta release, the Spark Post app on Android has all the features that the iOS and Web counterparts offer. With several templates on offer, the app lets you customise your photos. It also has one-tap design filters, auto-resize capabilities, and Magic text. Apart from this, other features like icons library, custom size, and duplicate will arrive on the Android app in the weeks and months to come. You can download the app from here.

Adobe XD

Within weeks of going out of beta, Adobe XD has received its latest June update that brings several new features to the software giant's all-in-one UX/ UI solution for websites and apps. Fixed elements lets users set design objects to a fixed position on an artboard allowing elements like headers, footers, menus to travel with the user as they scroll down your artboard.

Adobe XD also gets support for overlays. Adobe XD now allows you to easily stack content on top of another artboard rather than duplicate it on multiple artboards, simulating elements like dropdown menus, slide-up keyboards, and lightbox effects. Finally, Adobe XD will get the ability to privately share your content, in beta. A private link for prototypes can now be created and shared with users invited over email. An Adobe ID will be required for them to view and comment on the design.

The software has also received other updates such as improved crop and place image fills, math calculations in Property fields, and support for Typekit on mobile.

Project Rush

Adobe's first all-in-one, cross-platform video editing app has been dubbed Project Rush. The app offers the ability to edit, add filters to, optimise audio in, and choose from an array of titles for the video. Users can also add a thumbnail, schedule posts, and publish on numerous social platforms through the app.

Further reading: Adobe, Adobe XD

Further reading: Adobe, Adobe XD
Truecaller Reintroduces 'Who Viewed My Profile' Feature and More for Pro Subscribers
Fortnite Made EA Consider FIFA 19 Crossplay
Adobe Spark Post Android App Released in Beta, Adobe XD Gets June Updates, and Project Rush Video Editing App Launched
