Adobe Introduces Premiere Rush Video Editing App, Previews Photoshop for iPad

On the opening day of its two-day Adobe Max 2018 event on Monday, Adobe announced some major updates to its slew of products including Photoshop CC, Premiere Pro CC, Adobe XD, and more. The company also announced the launch of its latest Adobe Premiere Rush CC app meant to be an all-in-one, easy-to-use video editing app targeted towards social media creators on YouTube and Instagram. Adobe previewed its Adobe Photoshop CC and Project Gemini apps for the Apple iPad as well, bringing a whole new world of functionality to the tablet.

Adobe Premiere Rush CC

This new easy-to-use mobile app integrates video editing elements such as capture, editing, simplified colour, audio, and motion graphics with publishing to offer a faster way to create and upload video content on social media. The app combines the functionalities of Premiere Pro CC and After Effects CC. Premiere Rush CC also comes with built-in access to Motion Graphics templates in Adobe Stock.

Adobe Premiere Rush CC offers cloud sync and is available now on Windows, macOS, and iOS App Store. The app will be available on Android via Google Play sometime in 2019. The app’s starter plan is available for free and gives users access to all Premiere Rush CC features, use of desktop and mobile apps, the ability to create an unlimited number of projects, and export up to 3 projects for free.

The app comes with 100GB of free CC storage, which can be increased by up to 10TB via paid storage plans. The paid version of the video editing app is available for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month for individuals, $19.99 (about Rs. 1,500) per month for teams, and $29.99 (around Rs. 2,200) per month for enterprise customers.

Photoshop CC and Project Gemini on iPad

Previewed at Adobe Max 2018, Photoshop CC for iPad will allow users to open and edit native PSD files using Photoshop’s image-editing tools. “With Photoshop CC across devices, coming first to iPad in 2019, you will be able to start your work on an iPad and seamlessly roundtrip all of your edits with Photoshop CC on the desktop via Creative Cloud,” Adobe said in a statement.

As for Project Gemini, it’s a new app designed to aid drawing and painting workflows. It combines raster, vector, and new dynamic brushes into a single portable experience. Project Gemini also allows users to sync their Photoshop brushes.

Photoshop CC and Project Gemini on iPad will be available in 2019.

Spark Post for Android, previously available as a public beta, is now available as a 1.0 app via the Google Play store.

Adobe announced at the event that it is incorporating new capabilities in Adobe XD to help designers create prototype experiences and apps for voice-powered devices like the Google Home or the Amazon Echo.

Apart from that, Photoshop CC gets a new Content-Aware Fill workspace, Lightroom CC gets performance and workflow improvements, Illustrator CC now has the ability to design with photorealistic and freeform gradients, and a new rendering engine for improved render preview performance has been introduced in Dimension CC.

“Today, we unveiled a portfolio of next-generation creative apps that deliver meaningful value to our community by transforming creative workflows across devices and platforms,” said Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud, Adobe. “By continuing to innovate in our flagship apps, extending into exploding segments such as experience design and social video creation, and pioneering in emerging mediums like touch, voice, 3D and augmented reality, Adobe Creative Cloud has truly become the creativity platform for all.”