Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Adobe Premier Rush Cross Device Video Editing App Now Available on Android

Adobe Premier Rush Cross-Device Video Editing App Now Available on Android

It is currently supported on select Android smartphones.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 16:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Adobe Premier Rush Cross-Device Video Editing App Now Available on Android

Adobe Premier Rush is an all-in-one cross-device video editing app

Highlights
  • Premier Rush was earlier launched for Windows, Mac and iOS
  • It is finally available for Android devices
  • Download via Google Play and Samsung Galaxy Store

Adobe launched its all in one cross-device video editing app, Premier Rush, at the company's two-day Adobe Max 2018 event in October, last year. The app is a trimmed down version of Premier Pro CC and After Effects CC. At the time, the app was only made available for Windows PC, Mac, and iOS users. Now, the company has announced that Premier Rush is finally available to download for Android users. But, there's a catch, as the video-editing app will only be made available to work on a few select Android smartphones.

Adobe Premier Rush is now available to download via the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. Notably, the app will only run on select devices, namely: Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 3 smartphones, Google Pixel 2 smartphones and OnePlus 6T. And if you don't own any of the devices mentioned in the list, then you will have to wait. The company has mentioned that compatibility for other devices will be coming soon in the future.

The idea behind Adobe Premier Rush is simple and that is to provide creators and enthusiasts a fast, intuitive, and on-the-go video editing platform on their phones through which they can edit videos easily without putting in the extra effort. Additionally, the app packs powerful capabilities from Adobe's professional tools like Premiere Pro and Audition into one simplified workflow that's been optimised for Android devices. It integrates intuitive editing, simplified colour correction, AI-powered audio clean up, customisable Motion Graphics templates, and publishing all into one easy-to-use solution that works seamlessly across desktop and mobile.

By using Adobe Premier Rush, users will be able to start a project on one device and finish on the other. And this stands for even making a project on a computer and then completing it on your phone and vice versa. The app essentially syncs all the projects to the cloud so users can pick it up from wherever they left off on any device of their choice.

Adobe Premier Rush offers a Starter Plan for those who want to give the app a try. This pack gives customers access to all the paid features but one can only export up to three projects. For the complete access, the plan starts at $9.99 for individuals, $19.99 for teams and $29.99 for enterprise customers. Premiere Rush is also included as part of Creative Cloud All Apps, Premiere Pro single app, the Student plan, and comes with unlimited exports and 100GB of CC storage. Additional storage options, up to 10TB, are also available for purchase.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adobe, Adobe Premier Rush, Adobe Premier Pro CC, Adobe After Effects
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Huawei MateBook X Pro Removed From Microsoft Store Following US Blacklisting
Redmi K20 Teased to Sport 7th-Gen In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, May Debut Globally as Mi 9T
Honor Smartphones
Adobe Premier Rush Cross-Device Video Editing App Now Available on Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  4. Redmi K20 to Sport 7th-Gen In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Xiaomi Confirms
  5. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  6. Sony Is Exiting the Smartphone Business in India, Other Markets
  7. This Is What Ola Has to Say on Reports That Food Delivery Is Being Shut Down
  8. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  9. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  10. Honor 20 Pro Scores Well on DxOMark, Lauded for Zoom and Bokeh Skills
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.