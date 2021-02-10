Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Adobe Introduces New Feature for Multiple Users to Collaborate on Photoshop, Illustrator Projects

Adobe Introduces New Feature for Multiple Users to Collaborate on Photoshop, Illustrator Projects

The ‘invite to edit’ feature will give multiple users access to work on the same file.

By ANI | Updated: 10 February 2021 17:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Adobe Introduces New Feature for Multiple Users to Collaborate on Photoshop, Illustrator Projects

The new feature will work with .PSD and .AI files saved to Adobe's cloud

Highlights
  • Collaborators won't be able to work on the file live alongside the users
  • The new feature will also support version history
  • Adobe had announced that this feature was in development in October 2020

The American multinational computer software company Adobe has now made it easier for multiple users to work on the same file in Photoshop, Illustrator, or Fresco with the help of a new feature called ''invite to edit''.

The upcoming feature will let users type in a collaborator's email address to send them access to the file they are working on, reported The Verge.

However, there is also a limitation attached to the feature. Collaborators will not be able to work on the file live alongside the users, but they will be able to open up work, make changes of their own, save it, and have those changes sync back to the machine.

As per the publication, if someone is already editing the file, the new user would be given the choice to either make a copy or wait until the current editor is finished.

The new feature will work with .PSD and .AI files saved to Adobe's cloud and at present is accessible within Adobe XD too. It will also support version history, so a user will be able to reverse course if a collaborator messes something up.

Adobe had announced that this feature was in development in October 2020. The organisation has been consistently building more collaboration features into Creative Cloud, the service which is responsible for tying its suite of apps together, in the hopes of making the platform quick, and reliable enough that teams can count on it to move their documents around. Adobe recently updated a related feature that allows documents to be sent to others for review.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adobe, Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Battery Capacity Tipped, Claimed to Come With an In-Box Charger

Related Stories

Adobe Introduces New Feature for Multiple Users to Collaborate on Photoshop, Illustrator Projects
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp Saw Dip in UPI Transaction Volume in January, NPCI Data Reveals
  3. Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  4. Poco M3 First Sale Sold Over 150,000 Phones, Next Sale February 16
  5. Here's Everything You Need to Know About Koo
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  7. Samsung Rolls Out Offers on Smartphones, Tablets for Valentine’s
  8. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With IPX7 Build Launched in India
  10. WhatsApp Testing Mute Video Feature for Users: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Micromax 5G Phone to Launch 'Very Soon', In Note 1 to Receive Android 11 in April: Co-Founder Rahul Sharma
  2. Amazon Workers Begin Voting in Landmark US Union Push
  3. Turkey Unveils 10-Year Space Programme Including 2023 Moon Mission
  4. Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Bitcoin Investment Follows Months of Elon Musk Twitter Talk
  5. Mi 11 Performs Well in JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test
  6. Adobe Introduces New Feature for Multiple Users to Collaborate on Photoshop, Illustrator Projects
  7. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Battery Capacity Tipped, Claimed to Come With an In-Box Charger
  8. Facebook, Instagram to Include Shopify’s ‘Shop Pay’ Payment Option in US
  9. UAE Hope Probe Nears Mars in First Arab Mission
  10. Amazon Developing New Wall-Mounted Echo Device as Smart Home Command Centre
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com