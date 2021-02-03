Adobe Acrobat Web has been updated to add multiple useful tools for PDFs. Users can now use Acrobat on the Web to add passwords to PDFs, merge multiple PDFs into a single file, and split a single PDF into multiple files. Until now, these features were only available on the desktop app; they are now available directly on Acrobat Web. Users can also use specific PDF tools such as editing text and images with an Acrobat subscription.

Announcing the new tools via a blog post, Adobe said that actions such as converting files into PDFs, e-signing, or compressing, should be free and easy to do. Acrobat Web's new tools will let users tackle various PDF tasks through the browser itself, without the need for a desktop software or app.

With Acrobat Web, users can add password protection to a PDF, split a single PDF into multiple, smaller files, and merge multiple PDFs into a single file. Besides that, Adobe also lets users fill and sign forms online, reorder PDF pages, compress, edit, rotate and delete PDF files/pages.

Adobe has also added several new shortcuts users can type into their browsers to quickly access features. These shortcuts include PDF.new, Sign.new, CompressPDF.new, ConvertPDF.new, and WordtoPDF.new. Adobe partnered with Google back in July 2020 to test Acrobat shortcuts for the ‘.new' domain and saw over 10 million clicks since then, as per the blog post.

As mentioned, users can avail of an Acrobat subscription if they need to use more specific PDF tools, such as editing text and images, redacting, or ORCing. With the subscription, users can utilise the tools on desktop, mobile, and Web.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.