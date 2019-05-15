Adobe Lightroom ecosystem has received a list of updates on Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows platforms. The first in the series of changes is the arrival of in-app tutorials. These tutorials help you understand how to edit photos just as a professional photographer. Android and iOS users of the Lightroom app have also got a new Home view that lists all your most recent images. Additionally, Adobe has brought a Texture slider that is available on both mobile and desktop versions of Lightroom to let you enhance your shots easily. The updates are majorly designed for both the Lightroom CC and Classic users.

Among other changes, Adobe Lightroom has added interactive in-app tutorials. There are particularly 60 tutorials on the Lightroom app for Android and iOS devices, while desktop users will get six tutorials to begin with.

"Instead of having to watch in a different window or even on another device and then attempt to follow-along within the app," writes Josh Haftel, Principal Product Manager, Adobe, in a blog post while announcing the update, "The interactive tutorials provide access to the photo from the tutorial directly on your device and then walk you through each edit, step-by-step."

Adobe Lightroom offers a list of interactive tutorials on mobile devices

Users can adjust each slider as per the guidance and instruction provided by the instructors to learn new editing tactics through the interactive tutorials.

To begin with the tutorials, you need to tap on a Discover post. This brings a step-by-step guide to let you understand all the edits. You can also then tap on the Edits control to scroll through the different edits took place on a photo by moving the wheel.

Adobe has tied up with various photography instructors, including Matt Kloskowski, Katrin Eismann, Kristina Sherk, and Nicole Young. Also, it is adding more authors regularly to make editing easier for Lightroom users.

In addition to the tutorials, the new Lightroom updates include the ability to invite others through email or a shared link to view and add photos to your albums. There is also a Texture slider that helps accentuate or smooth medium-sized details such as skin, bark, and hair. The Lightroom app for Android has also included the Batch editing option. This can be accessed by tapping the three-dot menu from the top right of the screen and then going to Copy Settings. And then, you need to long press to select mode and choose photos to the edits to. Now, hit the three-dot menu again and then select the Paste Settings option.

Adobe Lightroom has added a Batch editing option on Android

Mac and Windows users have received a Defringe feature on the Lightroom app. This allows you to remove purple and green fringes caused by lens chromatic aberrations. Moreover, Lightroom Classic has added a Flat-Field Correction option.