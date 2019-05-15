Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Adobe Lightroom Gets Interactive In App Tutorials, Brings Batch Editing to Android

Adobe Lightroom Gets Interactive In-App Tutorials, Brings Batch Editing to Android

Adobe Lightroom brings as many as 60 tutorials to mobile devices.

By | Updated: 15 May 2019 13:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Adobe Lightroom Gets Interactive In-App Tutorials, Brings Batch Editing to Android

Adobe Lightroom makes editing easier through interactive tutorials

Highlights
  • Adobe Lightroom provides six tutorials for desktop users
  • Adobe has partnered with various photography instructors
  • Mac and Windows users have received a Defringe feature

Adobe Lightroom ecosystem has received a list of updates on Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows platforms. The first in the series of changes is the arrival of in-app tutorials. These tutorials help you understand how to edit photos just as a professional photographer. Android and iOS users of the Lightroom app have also got a new Home view that lists all your most recent images. Additionally, Adobe has brought a Texture slider that is available on both mobile and desktop versions of Lightroom to let you enhance your shots easily. The updates are majorly designed for both the Lightroom CC and Classic users.

Among other changes, Adobe Lightroom has added interactive in-app tutorials. There are particularly 60 tutorials on the Lightroom app for Android and iOS devices, while desktop users will get six tutorials to begin with.

"Instead of having to watch in a different window or even on another device and then attempt to follow-along within the app," writes Josh Haftel, Principal Product Manager, Adobe, in a blog post while announcing the update, "The interactive tutorials provide access to the photo from the tutorial directly on your device and then walk you through each edit, step-by-step."

adobe lightroom tutorials Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Lightroom offers a list of interactive tutorials on mobile devices

 

Users can adjust each slider as per the guidance and instruction provided by the instructors to learn new editing tactics through the interactive tutorials.

To begin with the tutorials, you need to tap on a Discover post. This brings a step-by-step guide to let you understand all the edits. You can also then tap on the Edits control to scroll through the different edits took place on a photo by moving the wheel.

Adobe has tied up with various photography instructors, including Matt Kloskowski, Katrin Eismann, Kristina Sherk, and Nicole Young. Also, it is adding more authors regularly to make editing easier for Lightroom users.

In addition to the tutorials, the new Lightroom updates include the ability to invite others through email or a shared link to view and add photos to your albums. There is also a Texture slider that helps accentuate or smooth medium-sized details such as skin, bark, and hair. The Lightroom app for Android has also included the Batch editing option. This can be accessed by tapping the three-dot menu from the top right of the screen and then going to Copy Settings. And then, you need to long press to select mode and choose photos to the edits to. Now, hit the three-dot menu again and then select the Paste Settings option.

adobe lightroom batch editing Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Lightroom has added a Batch editing option on Android

 

Mac and Windows users have received a Defringe feature on the Lightroom app. This allows you to remove purple and green fringes caused by lens chromatic aberrations. Moreover, Lightroom Classic has added a Flat-Field Correction option.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Lightroom CC, Adobe Lightroom, Lightroom, Adobe
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Honor 20 Renders, Specifications Leak Shows Quad Rear Camera and More
WhatsApp Spam Controls Being Bypassed by Software Tool During India Elections
Honor Smartphones
Adobe Lightroom Gets Interactive In-App Tutorials, Brings Batch Editing to Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  7. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.