Adobe Lightroom Update Enables Split View in iPadOS Among Other New Features

Adobe Lightroom has introduced a lot of helpful features across all platforms including Android, Windows, iOS and iPadOS.

12 February 2020
Photo Credit: Adobe

Lightroom on Android lets users import saved presets directly from the app

Highlights
  • Adobe has released updates for Lightroom on all platforms
  • iPadOS users can now have Lightroom in Split View
  • macOS Catalina users can now use external GPUs for Enhanced Details

Lightroom is the photo editor of choice for a lot of users. Now, Adobe has released some major updates for Lightroom that will improve productivity across all platforms. With this new update, iPadOS users will be able to make use of side-by-side multitasking using the Split View feature built in to the operating system, while using Lightroom. The Android version of the photo editing software now lets users import saved presets from the device or from Google Drive, from within the app.

Last year, when Apple released iPadOS, Split View was a feature that was revered by users, especially power users. Now this feature works while using Lightroom as well, allowing iPadOS users to browse the Web, check emails, or perform other tasks while editing photos. The changelog for the Android version, along with the ability to import presets, claims to have improved the playback of Interactive Tutorials as well as an improved browsing experience. The iPhone and iPad versions of Lightroom have not yet received the update to allow for importing presets directly in the app.

Lightroom Classic on Windows and Mac has also got some useful updates. RAW shooters can automatically apply a preset of their choice while importing images. They can also use their camera's picture style and Lightroom will recognise and apply a matching profile.

macOS 10.14.5 or later users can select the Auto GPU option to get full acceleration for AMD GPUs. Mac users who are running macOS Catalina can now use external GPUs for Enhance Details, which is especially helpful when making large prints.

Some other changes include support for Photoshop files, specifically PSB files that are larger than the PSD limit of 2GB. The only restriction is that their dimensions should not be higher than 65,000px long edge and below or equal to 512 megapixels.

Further reading: Adobe, Adobe Lightroom, iPadOS, Windows, Android
