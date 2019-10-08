Technology News
loading

Adobe Cuts Off Venezuela Clients, Citing US Sanctions

Adobe is best known for its graphics and multimedia software including Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop, and Adobe Flash that enable online websites.

By | Updated: 8 October 2019 16:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Adobe Cuts Off Venezuela Clients, Citing US Sanctions

The software company Adobe says it is cutting off its accounts in Venezuela, the latest repercussions of US financial sanctions targeting President Nicolás Maduro.

The California-based firm on Monday cited sweeping measures by the administration of President Donald Trump announced August 5 banning companies and individuals from doing business with Maduro's socialist government.

Adobe is best known for its graphics and multimedia software including Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop, and Adobe Flash that enable online websites.

Its cutoff follows a move by Major League Baseball to ban its players from the Venezuelan Winter League because of the sanctions.

US officials back Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó's bid to unseat the socialist government, saying Maduro's election last year was a fraud.

Venezuelan officials didn't immediately comment on the move by Adobe.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adobe
Next Few Months May Show Whether Huawei Can Survive, Thrive Despite US Ban on Sales
SHAREit Banks on Streaming and Gaming to Stay Relevant in a Post-Jio World
Honor Smartphones
Adobe Cuts Off Venezuela Clients, Citing US Sanctions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Sale Brings Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, More
  2. Instagram Finally Gets a Dark Mode on Android and iOS
  3. Motorola One Macro Expected to Launch in India Tomorrow
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  5. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  6. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
  7. BSNL Rs. 96 Prepaid Recharge Relaunched With Reduced Calling Benefits
  8. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch on October 15 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera
  9. Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
  10. Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, and Asus Max Pro M1 Get Discounted on Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Said to Be Focus of US Justice Department, State AGs Meeting
  2. Leaked Google Guidelines Suggest How It Is Changing the Rules for Android Device Manufacturers
  3. Adobe Cuts Off Venezuela Clients, Citing US Sanctions
  4. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Leaked Images Tip New ‘Haze Blue’ Colour Option, Similar Design as OnePlus 7 Pro
  5. Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Asus Max Pro M1, and More Get Discounts on Flipkart
  6. Rwanda Launches First 'Made in Africa' Smartphones
  7. Amazon Launches Bigger Local Online Store in Singapore
  8. Porn, Politics Are Key Targets in 'Deepfakes': Study
  9. Spotify Gets Siri Support With New iOS 13 App, Releases New Apple TV App
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fold’s iFixit Teardown Details Exactly What the Company Tweaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.