Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Adobe Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign Updated to Fully Utilise Apple's M1 Processor

Adobe Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign Updated to Fully Utilise Apple's M1 Processor

Adobe Lightroom and Lightroom Classic also get many new features.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 June 2021 15:17 IST
Adobe Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign Updated to Fully Utilise Apple's M1 Processor

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Adobe Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign have faster processing power on Apple M1 SoC

Highlights
  • Lightroom, Lightroom Classic get features like Premium Presets, more
  • Adobe updated Lightroom, Lightroom Classic on all platforms
  • Adobe adds Tethered Live View feature for Nikon Cameras

Adobe has adapted its Creative Cloud apps such as Lightroom, Illustrator, and InDesign to work seamlessly on the Apple M1 SoC. Adobe also claims that through third-party benchmark testing, the updated Creative Cloud apps are 80 percent faster on M1-based Mac computers compared to Intel-based Mac computers. Adobe Lightroom gets updates for collaboration features, new Premium Presets, among other feature improvements. Alongside, Adobe has also updated the Lightroom app for other platforms. Adobe Illustrator and InDesign get major performance boosts with the update.

The update for Adobe Lightroom was announced on Adobe Blog on June 8. Adobe Lightroom and Lightroom Classic now utilise the full potential of Apple's M1 SoC. A benchmarking test conducted by Pfeiffer Report suggests that the app is twice as fast on M1-powered Mac computers compared to its Intel counterpart. The new Super Resolution feature is thrice as fast and back editing photos is four times as fast on the M1-powered Mac computers. Adobe has also adapted its Illustrator and InDesign apps that now see 65 percent and 59 percent improvements, respectively, on the M1 chip over the Intel chip.

Lightroom now utilises a new feature called Premium Presets. These presets have been developed by professional photographers. The presets have seven categories such as Portraits-Deep Skin, Portraits-Medium Skin, Portraits-Light Skin, Cinematic, Futuristic, Vintage, and Travel. More presets will be added to the list with future updates. Adobe has another blog post that details the presets and the photographers that created them. The presets are available for Adobe Camera Raw (ACR), Lightroom Classic, and Lightroom for Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and the Web.

Users of Lightroom can now allow other users to edit albums using the collaboration tool. Users will need to send an invite to others to edit photos in the shared album. The edits by other users will be saved as Versions and will be labelled with the editor's name. Other new features to Lightroom include Super Resolution that was first introduced for ACR. It uses Artifical Intelligence to increase the resolution of an image by 4X. Additionally, Lightroom has also introduced a Tethered Live View for certain Nikon cameras in addition to already present Canon cameras. Adobe has also added support for custom crop aspect ratios for Lightroom and Lightroom Classic.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adobe, Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, Apple, Apple M1, M1, iOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
BMW Cooperates With Solarwatt on Home Batteries, to Supply Components Also Used in Its Electric Vehicles

Related Stories

Adobe Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign Updated to Fully Utilise Apple's M1 Processor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  3. Mi 11 Lite India Launch Set for June 22, 4G Variant Expected
  4. Google Loosens Its Search Engine Grip on Android Devices in Europe
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels Debuts in India
  7. Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Delayed. Disney+ Hotstar Says Coming ‘Soon’
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Loki Episode 1 Recap: Welcome to the Time Variance Authority
  10. Vivo Y73 Unboxing Video Leaks All Specifications Ahead of Its India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign Updated to Fully Utilise Apple's M1 Processor
  2. BMW Cooperates With Solarwatt on Home Batteries, to Supply Components Also Used in Its Electric Vehicles
  3. Mi 11 Lite India Launch Set for June 22, 4G Variant Expected
  4. MIT Researchers Developing Dynamic, Acrobatic Humanoid That Can Mimic Functions of Human Legs
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Beginning on June 13, Major Deals on Phones Revealed
  6. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch; Could Cost Just Over Rs. 20,000
  7. How Does Instagram Work? Head Adam Mosseri Answers
  8. Operation Trojan Shield: How an Informant and Messaging App ANOM Led to Huge Global Crime Sting
  9. Bitcoin Formally Adopted as Legal Tender in El Salvador, First Country in the World to Do So
  10. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Is Live With Up to 40 Percent Savings on Smartphones, Accessories
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com