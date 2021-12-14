Technology News
  Adobe Creative Cloud Express Launched as Unified Web, Mobile Product to Help Create and Share Content

Adobe Creative Cloud Express Launched as Unified Web, Mobile Product to Help Create and Share Content

Creative Cloud Express leverages Adobe Sensei, Adobe's powerful AI/ ML framework.

By PTI | Updated: 14 December 2021 11:10 IST
Adobe Creative Cloud Express Launched as Unified Web, Mobile Product to Help Create and Share Content

Photo Credit: Adobe.com

Creative Cloud Express offers 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images

Highlights
  • Creative Cloud Express allows users to make and share creative content
  • Creative Cloud Express is available as a free app on different app stores
  • It offers 20,000 premium Adobe fonts

Adobe on Monday launched Creative Cloud Express, a new unified web and mobile product, that enables users to easily make and share rich, creative content.

Creative Cloud Express enables users to create rich multimedia content — from social media posts and stories to invitations to marketing materials like logos, flyers and banners. It enables drag-and-drop content creation, empowering every user to express their creativity with just a few clicks, and offers thousands of high-quality templates, 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images.

Creative Cloud Express leverages Adobe Sensei, Adobe's powerful AI/ML framework, and the cutting-edge technology behind Adobe's flagship applications like Photoshop, Premiere and Acrobat.

"In this unique time, where millions of people are building a personal and professional brand, we're excited to launch Creative Cloud Express as a simple, template-based tool that unifies the creation, collaboration and sharing process so anyone can create with ease," Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice-president (Creative Cloud) at Adobe, said.

David Wadhwani, chief business officer and executive vice-president of Adobe, said Creative Cloud Express is the start of a brand-new journey to introduce first-time creators to Adobe creative tools while adding significant value to the current Creative Cloud subscribers.

"With Creative Cloud and Creative Cloud Express, we are meeting the demands of all creators and catalysing the creator economy," he added. For Creative Cloud subscribers who already use the company's flagship applications, Creative Cloud Express adds significant value to the ideation process from creating mock-ups to ensuring brand consistency to publishing content on social media.

Creative Cloud Express is free to start and available immediately to everyone and is available on the web and as a free app from the Microsoft Store, Google Play and Apple's App Store.

Creative Cloud Express has included with Creative Cloud All Apps and flagship single-app plans over USD 20 and is free for K-12. The Creative Cloud Express premium plan with additional features is available for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) per month. Creative Cloud Express for Enterprise and Teams is coming in 2022.



