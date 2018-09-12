NDTV Gadgets360.com
Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, Audition Get New Video-Based Features; Project Rush Coming Later This Year

, 12 September 2018
Support features for 180-degree immersive video have been added to Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects

Highlights

  • After Effects has received new Mesh Sculpting tools
  • The features will be available in the next version of Creative Cloud
  • They will be shown off at IBC between September 13-18

American software giant Adobe on Wednesday announced the release of new video-based features that are expected to arrive on the Adobe Creative Cloud suite of apps, mainly - Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Audition, and Adobe After Effects. The new updates include Mesh Sculpting tools in After Effects, better audio in the Essential Sound panel in Adobe Audition with the help of intelligent cleanup tools, Lumetri Color grading tools in Premiere Pro and After Effects, and more. These updates will be shown off at Adobe's booth at the IBC conference in Amsterdam between September 13 and September 18.

Visual effects tool Adobe After Effects has received new Mesh Sculpting tools that will allow professionals to mould layers into different shapes that can be twisted, bent, and scaled under creative control. The platform will also use Adobe Sensei's artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to create customised puppets with Character Animator's Characterizer.

Adobe Audition, on the other hand, is getting new, intelligent cleanup tools, DeNoise and DeReverb, in the Essential Sound panel of the digital audio app. This enables the user to "dial down" or remove background noise and reverb from sound clips using custom adaptive algorithms. New Lumetri Color tools have also been added to Premiere Pro and After Effects. And, Premiere Pro gets data-driven infographics with the ability to drag and drop spreadsheet files to Motion Graphics templates.

Apart from that, new support features for 180-degree immersive video, including Google VR 180, have been added to Premiere Pro and After Effects. Users can now search and sort millions of curated 4K and HD footage and professionally-designed Motion Graphics templates from the Essential Graphics panel in Premiere Pro and After Effects.

All these new features will be available with the next version of Adobe Creative Cloud coming later this year. The company also announced that its Project Rush, its first all-in-one, cross-platform video editing app, is currently available in beta and will be available widely later this year.

"Video professionals face short deadlines, clunky handoffs and long lists of deliverables," said Steve Warner, Vice President of digital video and audio at Adobe. "This latest Creative Cloud release introduces new innovation and capabilities to address these challenges and make common tasks faster and easier."

