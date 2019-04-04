Technology News
Adobe After Effects Gets Content-Aware Fill for Videos to Remove Unwanted Objects

, 04 April 2019
Adobe After Effects spring update is now available for download

Highlights

Content-aware fill was originally introduced in Adobe Photoshop CS5

Content-aware fill is powered by Adobe Sensei AI technology

Adobe is also improving the hardware acceleration in Premiere Pro CC

Adobe Photoshop's content-aware fill feature is making its way to After Effects, a special effects software which is part of Adobe Creative Cloud. Part of the Adobe's Spring update, the feature will allow the video editors to remove unwanted and distracting elements from their videos. The content-aware fill on After Effects uses the power of Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence to seamlessly find the right pixels to fill in the blanks, replacing the need to fix the composition frame-by-frame in a video. Content-aware fill for images was originally introduced in Adobe Photoshop CS5 in 2010.

The addition of the content-aware fill in Adobe After Effects is particularly impressive as the feature can track objects in moving scenes and fill in the missing pixels. According to Adobe, Content-aware fill on After Effects analyses the content and motion of a video composition to determine how best to fill the blanks. It then takes information from throughout the composition to find the best pixels. The users can rely on Adobe Sensei's intelligence to find the right pixels for fill or they can also select individual reference points to guide the fill results in a particular direction.

In addition to content-aware fill, Adobe is also improving the hardware acceleration in Premiere Pro CC for motion-based HEVC and H.265 p-frame codecs. The company has also added dual-GPU optimisation. Further, Premiere Pro is getting a FreeForm Project panel to help organise media storyboards, as well as Auto Ducking for automatically lowering music and ambience sound during dialogue scenes. The company is also bringing punch and roll feature for polishing long-form recordings in Audition, and more.

All the updated versions of Adobe apps are now available for download.

Further reading: Adobe, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Audition, Content Aware Fill
