Adobe on Tuesday announced new features for several products in its Adobe Document Cloud suite of apps. The company unveiled a revamped Adobe Acrobat Document Cloud with elements like a central hub and connected mobile apps. Innovations introduced by Adobe include a new service for streamlined document reviews, touch-enabled editing on tablets, and new Adobe Sensei-powered functionality employing AI (artificial intelligence) for Adobe Scan and Acrobat DC. Additionally, the Adobe Scan app is getting new functionality including business card scans in multiple languages, form field recognition, and more.

With the all-new Adobe Acrobat DC, users can now quickly share a PDF and keep track of who has seen it, circulate content with relevant reviewers, and also set automatic reminders to keep approvals on schedule. Not just that, the reviewers can also comment and resolve feedback within the PDF itself, preventing duplicate and redundant email threads.

The revamped central hub now syncs across the Acrobat DC desktop app, Acrobat Reader mobile app, and the Adobe Document Cloud Web app. It provides a single view into status updates on incoming and outgoing tasks that have been shared for review or the ones that require your signature.

As for Adobe Scan, the app can now read business cards and scan then into PDFs in five new languages - including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. Powered by Adobe Sensei, form field recognition has been introduced that analyses documents to recognise things like field type, size, and position.

Adobe Sign is now built in directly on the new Acrobat DC and Acrobat Reader. Users can use Adobe Sign to create electronic signatures on PDF documents while on the go. Lastly, Acrobat DC Pro mobile users can now edit PDFs on Android and iOS tablets with functionality including change text, format and edit, or add, rotate, and resize image.

“Adobe Acrobat DC is the gold standard for today’s mobile and connected workforce,” said Bryan Lamkin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Media, Adobe. “With this powerful release, we’ve created a modern PDF platform that enables people to scan, sign, edit, share, and review content quickly and easily wherever work takes them.”