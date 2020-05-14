Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Aarogya Setu: Plea in Delhi High Court to De Link App From Website Promoting E Pharmacies

Aarogya Setu: Plea in Delhi High Court to De-Link App From Website Promoting E-Pharmacies

The plea seeks to de-link a website from Aarogya Setu that is promoting sale of medicines through e-pharmacies.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 May 2020 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Aarogya Setu: Plea in Delhi High Court to De-Link App From Website Promoting E-Pharmacies

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Adnan Abidi

Aarogya Setu uses Bluetooth and GPS to alert users who may have come close to a COVID-19 positive person

Highlights
  • The plea has been filed by South Chemists and Distributors Association
  • The petition is filed through advocates Amit Gupta and Mansi Kukreja
  • The plea also sought steps for immediate closure of the website

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to de-link from Aarogya Setu mobile app a website which is promoting sale of medicines through e-pharmacies.

The plea, which is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday, said the Aarogya Setu website is linked to the official mobile application Aarogya Setu in a “highly illegal, arbitrary and discriminatory manner” as the website promotes and acts as a marketing tool for e-pharmacies only.

The plea, filed by South Chemists and Distributors Association, said there is absolutely no basis for a government owned platform being used for promoting private commercial ventures.

The petition, filed through advocates Amit Gupta and Mansi Kukreja, sought direction to the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), National Informatics Centre, and NITI Aayog to take steps so that the name Aarogya Setu or any identical/ deceptively similar name is not misused to sponsor commercial interests of arbitrarily hand picked entities.

The Aarogya Setu application makes use of Bluetooth and GPS to alert users who may have encountered people who later test positive for the coronavirus.

The plea further sought steps for immediate closure of the website.

It said the authorities have allowed government developed mobile application Aarogya Setu, which has been launched with a salient feature of limiting the spread of COVID-19, to be used for the benefit of selected handpicked companies

“The mobile application Aarogya Setu itself gives a link to website, which gives a wrong and misleading impression to a user that the website as well as the information made available on it is also government mandated and approved,” it said.

The homepage of the website states “here are some essential healthcare services you can avail from the safety and comfort of your home” and then lists only the e-pharmacies, it added.

“There is no mention that medicines can also be procured by the local pharmacy stores which operate offline. It is submitted that the respondents (authorities) cannot be allowed to mislead the users of a government developed and mandated mobile application to believe that the drugs for treatment of COVID–19 or to contain the spread of the disease are available only through the e-pharmacies,” the plea said.

It claimed that the similarity in the names of the mobile application and the website is “intentional” and the website seeks to take advantage of the name and goodwill which has been generated by Aarogya setu, even though the website is not government owned.

The plea said the criteria for getting listed as a vendor on the website is that the entity should be an e-pharmacy, which is “arbitrary, without any intelligible differentia, wholly illegal and discriminatory”.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aarogya Setu, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Honor X10 5G Alleged Pricing and Storage Variants Tipped, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Confirmed
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Be Available in India by End of May: Company Executive

Related Stories

Aarogya Setu: Plea in Delhi High Court to De-Link App From Website Promoting E-Pharmacies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  2. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. TCL to Bring 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Series to India Next Month
  5. Xiaomi CEO Caught Posting on Social Media With an iPhone
  6. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched
  7. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  9. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Go on Sale in India Starting May 29, Amazon Special Sale on May 18
  2. EU Urges Voluntary Use of Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps to Speed Recovery From Pandemic
  3. Gaming Firm Razer to Roll Out Mask Vending Machines in Singapore
  4. Telegram Ends TON Blockchain, Cryptocurrency Project
  5. Aarogya Setu: Plea in Delhi High Court to De-Link App From Website Promoting E-Pharmacies
  6. Amazon Prime Video Acquires Gulabo Sitabo, With Pandemic Keeping Theatres Shut
  7. WhatsApp Tells Supreme Court, Will Not Go Ahead With Payment Service Without Compliance
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro To Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  9. Vivo V19 vs Poco X2: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Nokia 3.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With April 2020 Security Patch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com