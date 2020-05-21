Aarogya Setu app has been made compulsory for airline passengers as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). This comes after domestic flights were announced to resume from May 25 by the Civil Aviation Ministry. The guideline is a part of SOP that have been issued to airlines and airport operators before the passenger airlines start to operate again. Apart from the use of the app, the use of masks and gloves, and thermal screening of passengers will also be mandatory.

“All departing passengers must compulsorily be registered with ‘Aarogya Setu' app on their mobiles and the same shall be verified by CISF/Airport staff at the entry gate,” AAI document reads.

AAI has noted that the app will not be mandatory for children below the age of 14 years who wish to fly. Moreover, passengers “not showing Green” on Aarogya Setu app will not be allowed to enter into the airports. Aarogya Setu has already been made mandatory for train passengers in the country.

The passengers have been asked to arrive at the airport 2 hours before the scheduled departure of their flights. Only those passengers will be allowed to enter who have their flight in the next 4 hour hours.

Before their entry, thermal screening of all the passengers will be done. Social distancing norms will have to be followed at the screening zones, entry gates, airport terminal, etc. Passengers will be reminded of the norms through display systems and boards at the airport.

There is still no clarity whether the passengers who don't own a smartphone or Jio Phone will be allowed to fly or not. Notably, Aarogya Setu app is currently only available for Android and iOS smartphones as well as KaiOS-based Jio Phone models. There is no version available for feature phones right now. More information on the SOP and resumption of flights is expected today at 3pm when Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri will be addressing a press conference.