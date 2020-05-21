Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Aarogya Setu App Mandatory for Airline Passengers, No Entry Without 'Green' Status

Aarogya Setu App Mandatory for Airline Passengers, No Entry Without 'Green' Status

Airports Authority of India has said that all passengers must be registered on the Aarogya Setu app.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 21 May 2020 11:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Aarogya Setu App Mandatory for Airline Passengers, No Entry Without 'Green' Status

Aarogya Setu app was launched in April for contact tracing in India

Highlights
  • Aarogya Setu app now compulsory for air travellers
  • “Green” on the app will be required to enter into airport
  • Domestic flights are set to resume on May 25

Aarogya Setu app has been made compulsory for airline passengers as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). This comes after domestic flights were announced to resume from May 25 by the Civil Aviation Ministry. The guideline is a part of SOP that have been issued to airlines and airport operators before the passenger airlines start to operate again. Apart from the use of the app, the use of masks and gloves, and thermal screening of passengers will also be mandatory.

“All departing passengers must compulsorily be registered with ‘Aarogya Setu' app on their mobiles and the same shall be verified by CISF/Airport staff at the entry gate,” AAI document reads.

AAI has noted that the app will not be mandatory for children below the age of 14 years who wish to fly. Moreover, passengers “not showing Green” on Aarogya Setu app will not be allowed to enter into the airports. Aarogya Setu has already been made mandatory for train passengers in the country.

The passengers have been asked to arrive at the airport 2 hours before the scheduled departure of their flights. Only those passengers will be allowed to enter who have their flight in the next 4 hour hours.

Before their entry, thermal screening of all the passengers will be done. Social distancing norms will have to be followed at the screening zones, entry gates, airport terminal, etc. Passengers will be reminded of the norms through display systems and boards at the airport.

There is still no clarity whether the passengers who don't own a smartphone or Jio Phone will be allowed to fly or not. Notably, Aarogya Setu app is currently only available for Android and iOS smartphones as well as KaiOS-based Jio Phone models. There is no version available for feature phones right now. More information on the SOP and resumption of flights is expected today at 3pm when Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri will be addressing a press conference.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aarogya Setu, AAI, Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ to Release in 2021 on HBO Max

Related Stories

Aarogya Setu App Mandatory for Airline Passengers, No Entry Without 'Green' Status
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  2. Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earphones to Be Unveiled on May 25
  3. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  4. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  5. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
  9. Aarogya Setu Compulsory for Airline Passengers as Flights Resume Next Week
  10. Apple Fixes Face ID for Face Masks Through New iOS, iPadOS Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Q61 With Quad Rear Cameras, Military Standard Durability Launched: Price and Specifications
  2. Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earphones to Be Unveiled on May 25 Alongside Realme TV and Realme Watch
  3. Aarogya Setu App Mandatory for Airline Passengers, No Entry Without 'Green' Status
  4. Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ to Release in 2021 on HBO Max
  5. Honor 9X Pro to Go Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  6. Twitter Is Testing New Feature to Let You Limit Replies to Your Tweets
  7. iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 Released With Faster Way to Unlock Face ID-Supporting Devices While Wearing a Mask
  8. Apple, Google Release Early Version of Their Contact Tracing Tech, Say 23 Countries Show Interest
  9. Honor X10 With 5G Support, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Moto G8 Power Lite Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com