Aarogya Setu Services Resume After Users Report Login Issues

Aarogya Setu users pointed out that they received “login error" on the app despite putting the correct OTP.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 1 July 2020 12:26 IST
Aarogya Setu Services Resume After Users Report Login Issues

Aarogya Setu is India’s COVID-19 tracing app

Highlights
  • Aarogya Setu has not addressed what caused the problem
  • The technical snag started around 9:30pm yesterday, as per reports
  • The app has over 10 crore downloads on Google Play

Aarogya Setu, the COVID-19 tracing app provided by the Government, has resumed service after users reported login issues last night. Without clarifying what caused the technical snag, Aarogya Setu via its Twitter account announced, "Setu is back." On late Tuesday evening, users on Twitter pointed out that the app was showing "error" with login, despite putting the correct OTP. This caused panic among a few airline passengers and other travellers as the government has made it mandatory for them to register on Aarogya Setu app before travelling.

After users pointed out the login issue on Tuesday evening, Aarogya Setu took to Twitter to acknowledge the problem.

"Some users have reported login errors on Aarogya Setu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon," Aarogya Setu team wrote.

Hours later, it announced that the problem was rectified; however, the cause of the technical issue wasn't addressed.

As per the user reports on Twitter, the problems with Aarogya Setu started around 9:30pm and continued until midnight.

 

Meanwhile, Aarogya Setu has over 10 crore downloads on Google Play store. The app recently also crossed over three crore downloads on Jio Phone models that run on KaiOS.

The app was unveiled in April in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The app uses Bluetooth and location to trace users' interaction with people who are already COVID positive or may test positive in the near future.

As the app requires location access to function, Aarogya Setu is incompatible with the Google-Apple API for contact tracing. The standard made by the tech giants is based on guidelines to enable contact tracing without impacting the privacy of individuals. As many as 23 countries have shown interest in the technology developed by Apple and Google.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Aarogya Setu Services Resume After Users Report Login Issues
