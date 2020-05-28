Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • MobiKwik Removed From Google Play for Aarogya Setu Link in App: CEO

MobiKwik Removed From Google Play for Aarogya Setu Link in App: CEO

MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh says the app was removed from the Google Play store for having a link to the Aarogya Setu contact tracing app.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 28 May 2020 20:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MobiKwik Removed From Google Play for Aarogya Setu Link in App: CEO

A screenshot shared by MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh showing the Aarogya Setu app in MobiKwik.

Highlights
  • The MobiKwik app was removed from Google Play
  • CEO Bipin Preet Singh said this was because it had a link to Aarogya Setu
  • Other apps with Aarogya Setu links are still available on Google Play

MobiKwik has been removed from the Google Play store, because of a violation of the app store's ads policy. According to MobiKwik co-founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh, this was done because the app has a link to the Aarogya Setu app. Singh said in an interview that MobiKwik received a warning from Google a week ago for promoting Aarogya Setu, but then it said this was a mistake when contacted by MobiKwik. However, after this, the app was removed from Google Play.

Singh tweeted that MobiKwik and other fintech firms were asked to include the link to Aarogya Setu by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as part of a very enthusiastic push to drive installs of the contact tracing app, which has been downloaded more than 10 crore times. You can see that other apps such as Paytm also include links to Aarogya Setu, on both Android and iOS apps.

"App was removed because we had a link to Aarogya Setu app," Singh explained over an email to Gadgets 360. "They gave us a warning one week ago and we explained that we have been asked to do this. Then today they first removed it around 3pm IST and then we pursued their team and resubmitted the app after removing the link to Aarogya Setu and now they made it live."

“Google clarified that there is no harm in promoting Aarogya Setu app on MobiKwik, however, they removed our app today from the Play Store without any intimation,” Singh said. 

A fresh version of the app is now available on Google Play. This version does not have Aarogya Setu in the links below anymore, Singh confirmed. "The entire experience is arbitrary and has no logic because so many other apps have the same link," Singh said.

mobikwik setu mobikwik

The updated version of the MobiKwik app has removed the Aarogya Setu link.

 

Google does have policies against apps that contain deceptive or disruptive ads and those which aren't clearly labelled. However, if that is the reason why the MobiKwik app was removed from Google Play, then we must ask why other apps which also promote Aarogya Setu are being allowed on the store. Gadgets 360 has written to Google for confirmation and will update the copy once we get a response.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: mobikwik, Google, Aarogya Setu
Gopal Sathe Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
BookMyShow Lays Off, Furloughs 270 Employees as Lockdown Shuts Out-of-Home Entertainment

Related Stories

MobiKwik Removed From Google Play for Aarogya Setu Link in App: CEO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  2. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  3. OnePlus 8 Series Sale in India Postponed, Special Sale Announced Instead
  4. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch Launching in India Next Month
  5. Google Considering Buying Stake in Vodafone Idea: Report
  6. Apple Enables Custom Configurations for Mac Computers in India
  7. TikTok’s Rating Back to Normal as Google Removes Negative Reviews
  8. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  9. Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earphones Listed on Official Site
  10. RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
#Latest Stories
  1. MobiKwik Removed From Google Play for Aarogya Setu Link in App: CEO
  2. BookMyShow Lays Off, Furloughs 270 Employees as Lockdown Shuts Out-of-Home Entertainment
  3. Google Considering Buying Stake in Vodafone Idea: Report
  4. TikTok’s Ratings Moved Up to 4.4 Stars on Google Play as Google Removed Mass Negativity
  5. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Shift Power Out of China
  6. Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition Launched, Oppo Band Teased
  7. Abu Dhabi State Fund Said to Be in Talks to Invest $1 Billion in Jio
  8. Facebook Introduces TikTok-Inspired 'Collab' App, Limited to iOS Right Now
  9. BSNL Offering Discounted Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub With Annual Broadband Plans
  10. Alexa on Fire TV Introduces Control Playback Support for Netflix, YouTube, Jio Cinema Apps; Search Support Expanded As Well
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com